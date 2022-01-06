PLATTSBURGH — Local pub owners like the idea of reinstating the alcohol-to-go option for bars and restaurants along with a tax credit for small businesses who made COVID-related purchases.
Those two items were highlighted in Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State Wednesday.
GREAT FOR INDUSTRY
Matt Spiegel, owner of Olive Ridley’s and the Naked Turtle in Plattsburgh, said the alcohol-to-go option was helpful for struggling businesses during the pandemic.
“Alcohol-to-go was great for the restaurant industry, and certainly, at the time with COVID, it was outstanding,” Spiegel said.
“Anything you can do to generate revenue in the restaurant industry during COVID is much appreciated. I think it's a great thing to talk about doing it forever, it's great for restaurants.”
Corey Rosoff, owner of the Monopole Bar also in Plattsburgh, said he didn't have a lot of alcohol-to-go orders previously, but it is nice to have the option.
“It’s a good option to explore for the Monopole,” Rosoff said.
“We were selling some growlers, but people usually just want to come in and have a cocktail. The Monopole is a place where people go to sit, eat and drink.”
TAX CREDIT
According to Gov. Hochul’s Billion Dollar Rescue Plan, the tax credit would cover “small businesses which took on COVID-related capital expenses, including retrofits, renovations, machinery and equipment related to COVID safety enhancements.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) supported the governor's idea of the tax credit for small businesses.
“The proposed $100 million tax relief for small businesses and tax credit for COVID-19 related expenses will allow our businesses to maintain operation after months of regulations that cut at their bottom line,” Jones said in a press release.
The tax credit will help out local North Country business owners like Spiegel.
“I did have outdoor seating in both of my locations prior; however, I did expand it, and it was a savior throughout the pandemic,” Spiegel said.
“Anything you can get a tax credit for is fantastic.”
