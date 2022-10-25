ALBANY — With GOP rival Lee Zeldin having gained momentum, Gov. Kathy Hochul has altered her focus heading into the home stretch of the contest, by placing new emphasis on the state’s attempts to seize firearms from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Hochul gave her administration high grades on the public safety front. She insisted her criminal justice announcements were not sparked by Zeldin’s ascent in statewide polls that show the race has tightened considerably over the last two weeks.
“I’m not letting the political theater out there affect what we’ve done,” she said.
RED FLAG LAWS
While Republicans have made hay out of the state’s switch to a cashless bail law and allowing 17- and 18-year-olds to be prosecuted as minors for criminal offenses, Hochul argued the pandemic has coincided with “an increase in violent crime all across the country.”
Referencing the killings of 10 African American people at a Buffalo supermarket last May, Hochul said the teenager charged in that massacre would not have been able to buy a rifle had New York’s Red Flag law been properly implemented. Payton Gendron, 18, had been questioned by police in Broome County one year earlier after he allegedly threatened to shoot classmates at a school in Broome County.
At a press conference, state Attorney General Letitia James, like Hochul a Democrat, and the governor announced the state is sending $4.6 million to James’ office to pay for the hiring of lawyers who will represent police officers in “Red Flag” law legal efforts aimed at getting court orders for the removal of firearms from potentially dangerous individuals.
About 400 Red Flag petitions are now being filed every month, up from about 45 per month since the initial enforcement efforts, officials said.
Initially, troopers found themselves acting in court without a lawyer to represent them in their requests for court orders directing removal of firearms from individuals. James said her office will now assign lawyers to assist the police officers.
‘HAIL MARY’
The move comes two weeks before the Nov. 8. election. In recent months, Hochul and her campaign team have released several ads promoting her as a defender of abortion rights, warning that a switch to Republican rule in Albany could threaten women’s right to terminate their pregnancies. Polling has shown the abortion issue is well below public safety and economic concerns.
Over the weekend, Hochul stood with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to announce a new effort to beef up the presence of police officers on the crime-plagued New York City transit system.
Following Monday’s announcement, Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, used a football metaphor to skewer Hochul and James, branding their statements a “Hail Mary,” suggesting the Democrats have become desperate as the election approaches.
“Dismissing news stories about violence against innocent people as being the product of ‘human emotion’ and suggesting there is a difference between ‘real facts’ and ‘people’s fears’ is more evidence that they don’t take the issue seriously,” Ortt added.
James, when asked whether she would be in favor of changing the state’s controversial cashless bail law, was non-committal, saying “we need to look at the data” when those arrest statistics become available for analysis.
Later, her GOP opponent in the attorney general’s race, Michael Henry, accused her of failing to protect New Yorkers from criminal predators.
NY GUN LAW
Zeldin and gun rights groups have heaped criticism on new pistol permit restrictions, enacted in July after the U.S. Supreme Court found the state’s concealed carry rules infringed on the constitutional rights of firearms owners.
Hochul, who had been supported by the National Rifle Association when she served in Congress a decade ago, defended the new law, vowing she will continue to “double down on common sense solutions that will really make a difference.”
The group that won the court order striking down the earlier pistol permit law, the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, is now again battling in the courts to have the new law held unconstitutional.
The association’s president, Tom King, said of Hochul: “She’s made sure there’s going to be litigation going on for a number of years, and, hopefully, that’s going to happen without her being governor.”
