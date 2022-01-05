PLATTSBURGH — North Country state legislators and a local pharmacist praised the signing of two bills in the Pharmacy Rescue Package aimed at regulating pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, last week.
One piece of legislation strengthens transparency and licensing requirements for PBMs, which negotiate prices with drug manufacturers and pharmacies on behalf of insurance companies and Medicare Part D plans, according to a press release from State Sen. Dan Stec's (R-Queensbury) office.
‘OVERDUE ACTION’
The other ensures customers have access to needed prescriptions through their local pharmacy and are not forced by PBMs into a mandatory mail-order system.
"I would like to thank Gov. (Kathy) Hochul for taking long overdue action to protect New Yorkers from pharmacy benefit managers,” Condo Pharmacy co-owner and past Pharmacy Society of the State of New York President Steve Moore said in a statement.
“The bills that she signed last week will expand patient choice and stifle PBMs' ability to raise drug prices, rip off taxpayers and destroy community pharmacies."
IMPORTANT STEP
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) held a press conference at Condo Pharmacy last month with Moore, Maggy Pharmacy founder Leo "Skip" Maggy and longtime Condo Pharmacy customer Martha Bachman to urge Hochul to sign the three bills in the Pharmacy Rescue Package.
According to a press release from Jones' office, PBMs pocket the difference between how much insurance companies reimburse pharmacies for medication and how much pharmaceutical companies charge.
"Additionally, there are PBMs that own pharmacy chains resulting in bigger reimbursements to these pharmacies and PBMs requiring Medicaid patients to use these pharmacies exclusively," the release said. "These practices have caused many independent pharmacies to close."
Jones said in a statement that Hochul signing parts of the Pharmacy Rescue Package was an important step toward regulating PBMs and leveling the playing field for independent pharmacies.
“I want to thank Gov. Hochul for supporting independent pharmacists who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines for their communities.”
“For too long, our current health care system has made it too difficult for residents to obtain affordable prescription drugs,” Stec said in a statement. “The bills I voted to pass will reduce costs and increase transparency from providers and ensure that if you need a prescription filled, you can get it from your local pharmacy and not a mail-order system."
VETOED THIRD BILL
The governor vetoed the third bill in the Pharmacy Rescue Package, which would have required Medicaid to use the Fee-For-Service (FFS) model — which requires federal reimbursement rates to be considered when filling prescriptions — instead of the Managed Care Organizations (MCO) model for pharmaceutical claims, according to Jones' office's press release.
A state Comptroller's Office report from 2020 found the latter cost the state $605 million from 2016 to 2019.
Moore said Hochul stated in her veto memo that she would look to solve the Managed Care Medicaid issues in the 2022 budget.
Both he and Jones said they looked forward to working to make that happen.
“While there is much more to be done, having these bills finally signed into law was an important step toward reclaiming our broken prescription drug distribution system from the powerful corporate middlemen that control it today," Moore said.
Stec said he also looks forward to improving the state's health care system in the 2022 legislative session.
