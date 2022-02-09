ALBANY — In a significant pivot away from mandates on New York businesses, the Hochul administration is set to lift requirements employers ask customers for proof of vaccination and to use face masks.
The New York Times posted on its web site late Tuesday that three officials briefed on the plan confirmed Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce the move Wednesday. She has been under pressure from Republicans and some business groups to drop the mandate, with critics arguing they have been ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Several other states headed by Democratic governors had already signaled their intention in recent days to move away from business and school mandates.
INFECTION RATES DROPPING
Meanwhile, though COVID-19 infection rates have been steadily dropping across New York, state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett acknowledged Tuesday that the Hochul administration has no timetable for lifting the mandate requiring children to wear masks in schools.
Appearing at a hearing on the state budget, Bassett, one of Hochul’s first hires, faced questions from lawmakers as to the scientific metrics the administration relies on to support the mandates and restrictions that have been imposed on school pupils, businesses and residents.
“There is no single magic number that we look at and say this pandemic is over — except zero cases,” Bassett told Sen. Edward Rath III, R-Erie County.
The Department of Health has been taking its cues on mandates from its Public Health and Planning Council, a panel slated to meet Thursday.
HARD TO EXPLAIN
Among lawmakers expressing skepticism of state officials’ contentions that the mandates are driven by scientific benchmarks was Sen. John Liu, D-Queens.
“It’s more difficult to keep explaining that to our constituents when neighboring states are starting to lift their mask mandates, including for school kids,” Liu told Bassett.
The governor reached out to representatives of several school associations and the statewide Parent Teacher Organization on Tuesday to glean their views of ending the mask mandate.
Jay Worona, counsel to the New York State School Boards Association, told CNHI Tuesday night he expects Hochul will be watching infection data closely over the next two weeks and will likely make a decision on the mandate at the conclusion of what is for most school districts the winter break, the week ending Feb. 25.
“She was forecasting that she’s about to make a decision, and she wanted to get the viewpoint of education leaders,” Worona said in an interview. “I think that is a refreshing thing for any governor to want to do, because we all can agree that making informed decisions is perhaps the best way to make decisions.”
TAKING HEAT
In some regions of the state, school officials and school boards have been taking heat from parents frustrated with the mask mandate. The mandate expires February 21, Worona noted, though it is now the subject of a lawsuit filed against state officials
A state court on Long Island ruled last month the mandate is null and void and unenforceable. However, that decision has been appealed and the court order has been stayed. The case is now in the state appellate division, a mid-level appeals court.
‘BREEDING MISTRUST’
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, now a candidate for New York’s 19th congressional district, said the frustration of families is understandable.
“They’re breeding mistrust and they’re inviting more conflict,” Molinaro said of state officials. “They have never been able to say what the metric is that has to be achieved in order to end the mandate. And the reason is because they don’t know.”
OTHER STATES
Earlier in the pandemic, New York coordinated its restrictions and mandates with several nearby states. But over the past week, two border states with Democratic governors, Connecticut and New Jersey, signaled they are moving to cancel mask mandates for students and school staffers in a move aimed at restoring normalcy. California, Oregon and Delaware are also moving in that same direction.
Those states are all breaking from the guidance of federal public health officials, who continue to urge that masks be worn in indoor spaces.
ANY STATEWIDE RESTRICTIONS
Ashley Ranslow, director of the New York office of the National Federation of Independent Business, says if state officials do lift the pandemic restrictions faced by employers, the action wouldn’t come soon enough.
“We are opposed to any sort of statewide restrictions whether it’s masking, capacity restrictions or closures of certain types of businesses,” Ranslow said. “The reason is that small businesses have been through enormous challenges. We certainly hope we are going to get back to some semblance of normalcy.”
