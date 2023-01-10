Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow showers early will give way to a mixture of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.