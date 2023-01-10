ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul emphasized the importance of countering crime Tuesday, using her State of the State speech to call for beefing up prosecutors’ offices, expanding State Police units in violence-plagued communities and giving judges more discretion at arraignments.
Hochul, 64, contended that to stem the flow of outward migration of New Yorkers to other states, it is essential to make the state “more affordable, more livable and safer.”
‘ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT’
Addressing a joint session of the Legislature, the Democratic native of Western New York set the stage for a new chapter in the debate over controversial bail law changes made in recent years, saying they “leave room for improvement.”
Those changes, championed by progressive activists and their allies in the Assembly and Senate, had left judges with little discretion at arraignments. They were decried by many county sheriffs, prosecutors and police executives, and the topic became a major theme for Lee Zeldin, Hochul’s GOP opponent in the 2022 governor’s race.
A briefing book prepared by Hochul staffers touted the proposed bail law changes. “Data from before and after the enactment of bail reform actually shows that eliminating the ‘least restrictive’ standard for bail eligible offenses — while retaining it for less serious crimes — will not increase the overall rate of pretrial incarceration,” the Hochul administration document states.
‘SCAPEGOATING’ BAIL REFORM
The Legal Aid Society of New York, which has backed changes to the bail law, came out swinging against Hochul’s proposal,
“Her call to eliminate a requirement that pretrial incarceration for bail-eligible charges be the ‘least restrictive’ option accomplishes nothing of value and is in tension with well-established U.S. Supreme Court precedent protecting the presumption of innocence,” Legal Aid said in a statement. The organization said efforts to “falsely scapegoat bail reform” are counterproductive to investments in alternatives to incarceration.
The “least restrictive” mandate was imposed on judges by way of legislation enacted in 2019.
Welcoming Hochul’s bail proposal, Anthony Jordan, president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York and the Washington County district attorney, told CNHI the use of the “least restrictive” standard has been problematic when dealing with defendants whose release on appearance tickets could leave communities vulnerable.
“Regardless of what else they did (in addition to qualifying offenses) the standard of least restrictive means a punctuality step that, if you showed up on time in court, without regard to the havoc you were causing in your respective communities, judges were limited,” Jordan said. “And this was true in domestic violence cases, it’s true in stalking, and with burglaries and car thefts, and the list would go on and on.”
IGNORED ‘STARK REALITY’
But whether Hochul can win over progressive lawmakers remains to be seen. Jordan said he would encourage them to “heed the governor’s words” and consider her emphasis that public safety is a top concern for New Yorkers.
Unimpressed by the governor’s speech, Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County argued it was long on rhetoric without providing a clear path to making the state more affordable and safer.
“She ignored the stark reality that one-party, progressive policies have made New York less safe and less affordable,” Ortt said.
The speech drew a positive review from Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo, who commented in his capacity as president of the New York State Association of Counties.
“From strengthening public safety and mental health services, to increasing affordable housing and reversing decades of population loss, Governor Hochul’s State of the State address laid out an ambitious agenda to address issues that are of paramount importance to New York’s counties and the residents we serve,” Zurlo said.
LEGISLATORS WEIGH IN
Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, voiced concerns with Hochul’s proposal to expand the availability of affordable housing, while noting communities have a need for additional housing stock.
“The governor simply mandating an expansion of affordable housing treats the symptom of the issue and not the cause, which are the high price of regulation, construction, energy and labor,” Stec said. “These are the biggest drivers in housing costs and the major impediments in expanding affordable housing.”
Assemblyman Billy Jones echoed Hochul’s themes of housing and safety.
“Expanding mental health services is also desperately needed across our region and the state,” Jones said in a statement, also calling for addressing childcare and energy costs.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, also weighed in on the speech, linking the out-migration flow of New Yorkers to what she called “failed far left single party Democratic rule.”
A strident supporter of gun rights, Stefanik said: “Today, Hochul continued to shred our Constitution as she touted her unconstitutional gun ban even after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down her illegal gun grab.”
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie contended the speech minimized the problems resulting from hundreds of thousands of upstate residents leaving for other states over the past decade.
“New Yorkers are leaving the state in record numbers due to feeling unsafe and being unable to afford basic necessities like groceries and fuel,” Tague said.
NO.CO. CHAMBER REACTION
The North Country Chamber of Commerce also praised the governor’s focus on child care and affordable housing.
In a statement, Chamber President Garry Douglas said aiding child care and offering affordable housing are “crucial to maximizing our available workforce in an historically tight labor market.”
The chamber also praised the governor’s support for the Metropolitan Transit Authority.
“The MTA is a leading customer for what we produce in our region, with more than $1 billion in MTA contracts having come to upstate since 2015,” Douglas said. “The needs of the MTA are a bi-regional, statewide priority.”
Lastly, though not addressed in the speech, Douglas noted that the chamber has remained in contact with Hochul about “bolstering New York’s economic partnership with Canada and particularly Quebec, as we encourage that the Governor be the first to visit Canada since David Patterson.”
Andy Pallotta, president of the politically-influential New York State United Teachers, welcomed what he called Hochul’s “historic commitment to invest in our public schools.”
“Fully funded Foundation Aid will dramatically improve the lives of students, educators and families across New York,” Pallotta said.
Hochul offered a wide spectrum of proposals, the details of which are expected to be fleshed out in the proposed state budget she will release later this month.
OTHER INITIATIVES
Hochul’s other key initiatives include:
• Indexing New York’s minimum wage to inflation, a measure aimed at keeping the purchasing power of workers’ wages from eroding.
• Boosting a type of state assistance to public schools known as Foundation Aid by 13%, or $2.7 billion.
• A plan to expand the availability of affordable housing by 800,000 units over the next 10 years, one that would allow some construction projects to bypass local zoning regulations and require local municipalities to aim for new home creation targets. The plan is expected to result in increased residential density near bus and train routes.
• An expansion of State Police community stabilization units to 25 communities plagued by street crime.
• Heightened monitoring of high-risk paroled felons, an effort that will begin in Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany.
• Grappling with climate change by accelerating the expansion of renewable sources of energy while decreasing the reliance on fossil fuels.
• Giving pharmacists the green light to prescribe over the counter hormonal birth control.
The proposals will now have to be negotiated with the Legislature.
Kate Kutera, deputy director of Environmental Advocates NY, called Hochul’s climate action plan “a sound one” that will become “world-leading if implemented fully.”
“The ‘Cap and Invest’ plan she has advanced offers a practical solution for creating a revenue stream that will reduce emissions across multiple sectors,” Kutera added.
