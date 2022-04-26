PLATTSBURGH — The recently adopted 2022-23 state budget will be good for the environment, good for the economy, good for education and good for the North Country says Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Hochul was in Plattsburgh Tuesday to tout the highlights of the first budget she delivered since taking over as governor last August.
THE FUTURE UNFOLDING
At a packed house at the Nova Bus facility on Banker Road, Hochul said Plattsburgh, and the North Country with its robust transportation cluster, is in a perfect position to shape the future of the industry and make it greener.
The budget features several investments in transportation and green initiatives that will benefit places like Nova Bus, makers of electric buses, and others, as well as help the environment she said.
“I don’t know if people could have envisioned decades ago that this really would be the epicenter, not just for our state, but truly for our nation,” Hochul said.
“This is the future unfolding. The hybrid buses transitioned to all electric. And you are making it here.”
BADGE OF HONOR
Hochul said Nova Bus and other transportation plants should remind people that this area is a leader in greener transportation initiatives.
“We are changing the future of our state and ensuring a greater environment for our children’s children because of what is going on here in Plattsburgh, she said.
“So wear this as a badge of honor.”
The budget features significant funding for transit agencies to transition to electric buses, and plenty more for the Metro Transportation Authority in New York City to purchase more electric buses.
“We want to make sure we have money on the table so local government and local transportation entities can have the money they need, as well as our continuing support of the MTA, the largest transportation system in the world, with $1 billion so they can continue to purchase over 500 electric buses,” Hochul said.
“That is the future unfolding before our eyes.”
PILLAR, NOT FAD
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the town is on board with the green initiatives, and he believes the governor’s investments in the area will pay off well.
“I can confidently say the green economy and technology is not a fad,” Cashman said.
“It is a pillar of our economy’s sustainability, opportunity for growth all the while improving the environment for the next generation.”
CLUSTER SUPPORT
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said Hochul has shown great interest in the North Country not only since she became governor, but before that when she served as lieutenant governor under then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“We said that we need a governor and an administration that gets what we are doing up here. In terms of our transportation equipment and aerospace cluster that knows the importance of the cluster we’ve developed, it’s role in the entire green economic agenda, and is ready to help support and boost that,” Douglas said.
“It does show that she listens and she understands, and knows that here in this area in particular, it is important to support our transportation equipment cluster.”
RECRUIT BUSINESS
The governor also said it is important to improve the climate for doing business in New York in order to attract jobs and keep them here.
The budget features items to aid workforce development and to create shovel-ready sites.
“When it comes to economic development, we want to make sure we are the most business-friendly and the most worker-friendly state in the nation,” she said.
Hochul said she is confident that the state can come out of the COVID-19 pandemic strong, like it has after so many other difficult times in history such as the stock market crash of 1929, World War II, hurricanes and flooding and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
New Yorkers are resilient, she said, and will do great things in the future in all corners of the state.
“If there is one thing about New Yorkers it is that they are tough,” Hochul said.
“And if you are a North Country New Yorker, you’re as tough as they get.”
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.