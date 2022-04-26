PLATTSBURGH — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has been spending time traveling the state selling people on the merits of the recently-approved state budget.
Tuesday brought her to Plattsburgh.
In a 30-minute talk at Nova Bus in the Town of Plattsburgh, Hochul outlined several budget items that will help the region.
Transportation
• $42.4 million in funding for local roads and bridges in the North Country through the CHIPS program.
• $11.5 million in funding for local roads in the North Country through the PAVE NY program.
• $8.6 million in funding for local roads and bridges in the North Country through the EWR program.
• $4.5 million in funding for local roads in the North Country through the STR program.
• $7.7 million in funding for local roads through the POP program.
Local Government
• $13.3 million in general purpose aid to the region’s local governments.
• Over $1.1 million in savings for North Country taxpayers residing in dissolved villages through the Citizen Empowerment Tax Credit (CETC) program.
• Nearly $200 million in state matching funds to support collaboration between local governments through the County Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI). To date, projects in the North Country have been provided with over $1 million in state matching funds.
Environment and Energy
• $29 million for the construction of a new Adirondack Park Agency headquarters in Ray Brook.
• $23 million for the Adirondack Rail Trail, connecting Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake so users can enjoy the unique charm and amenities of each community while providing access to miles of trails, numerous campsites, and abundant waterways.
• $2.1 million for the “Timbuctoo Project”, a systemic partnership between the SUNY ESF and CUNY Medgar Evers College with the goal of collaborating on the design, development and hosting of an annual ‘Summer Climate and Careers Institute’ dedicated to providing an introduction to climate science, an exploration of intersectional careers, and addressing systemic issues of access from an equity and justice perspective.
Education and Child Care
• The FY 2023 Enacted Budget increases School Aid in the North Country by $57 million (6.6 percent), including a $35.8 million (6.1 percent) increase in Foundation Aid. This increase is largely driven by the second year of the three-year phase-in of full funding of the Foundation Aid formula.
• The North Country will receive an estimated $52 million in child care subsidies from the State in FY 2023-2026, more than doubling what was previously available to the region.
Economic Development
• $105 million in new capital funding for ORDA, including $92.5 million for a strategic upgrade and modernization plan to support improvements to the Olympic facilities and ski resorts with a focus on preparation for the 2023 World University Games, $12.5 million for critical maintenance energy efficiency upgrades and historic preservation.
These investments include $30 million for the North Creek Ski Bowl project at Gore and $45 million for Lake Placid Olympic facilities.
Health
• $500,000 in funding to increase the General Public Health Work (Article 6) base grants for all full and partial-service counties in the region. This includes $100,000 for Clinton County Health Department.
Housing
• $1 million for the Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) to support community-based not-for-profit groups that provide housing assistance, community renewal activities, and rental subsidies in the North Country region.
• Rural Rental Assistance Program (RRAP). The Budget provides rental assistance through the Rural Rental Assistance Program (RRAP) for more than 700 units of low-income housing for rural tenants in the North County Region.
Mental Hygiene
• $14 million to support addiction treatment, recovery, and prevention in the North Country. This funding will support a myriad of programs, including opioid treatment, residential treatment beds, prevention programs, outpatient treatment clinics, a youth clubhouse, a recovery community and outreach center, jail-based treatment, permanent support housing, problem gambling services, and one State-Operated Addiction Treatment Center.
• Veteran Peer-to-Peer Services Program. Named to honor the memory of a veteran who died by suicide, the Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer-to-Peer Services Program offers a non-clinical support model by veterans to veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), suicidal ideations, and/or other mental health challenges.
The budget will allocate approximately $690,000 to fund the program within the North Country Region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.