ALBANY — After a bruising campaign season enlivened by a debate over crime and abortion, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory Tuesday night over GOP challenger Lee Zeldin, with tens of thousands of votes waiting to be counted.
If she is certified as the winner after the votes are counted, she would become the first woman elected as governor of New York. She became governor in August 2021 following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. Now 64, Hochul had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor.
HOCHUL UP 8.4%
With 79% of the votes counted, Hochul was leading Zeldin by 8.4 percentage points, or about 400,000 votes.
The Associated Press had not called the race Tuesday night.
Zeldin thanked his campaign team, but offered no concession, saying more than 1 million votes remain uncounted.
The tally did not include results from Suffolk County, Zeldin’s home, where local election officials signaled they were coping with a Wi-Fi outage expected to delay the local count until Wednesday morning or later.
NYC VOTES
The source of Hochul’s strength was heavily Democratic New York City.
Zeldin, 42, a congressman from Suffolk County, faced a tall order in blue New York, where no Republican has won a statewide race since 2002. That is when then Gov. George Pataki coasted to a third term in Albany.
OTHER NY RACES
In other statewide races, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer won reelection handily, stifling a challenge from Joe Pinion, a Republican conservative commentator who has previously run for a state legislative seat. Schumer was first elected to the Senate in 1999.
Also re-elected were two other Democrats: Attorney General Letitia James, who cruised past Republican Michael Henry, and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli also had an easy victory over Paul Rodriguez.
The proposed Environmental Bond Act, offering $4.2 billion in funding for projects aimed at responding to global climate change, garnered more than two-thirds of the votes cast on that ballot question. State officials have listed numerous projects that would garner funding from the bonds sold to investors.
TIGHTENING POLLS
In the governor’s race, polls had indicated that a tight race was shaping up over the past few weeks and that Zeldin was gaining on the Democratic governor. To win decisively, Hochul appeared to need a robust turnout by African American voters, according to veteran New York political experts.
Black voters had made the difference in 2000 when then First Lady Hillary Clinton, a Democrat who had only recently moved to the state, defeated Republican Rick Lazio in a hard-fought U.S. Senate race.
Capitalizing on voter concerns with high inflation and rising violent crime in New York, Zeldin saw his poll numbers go from well behind Hochul to pulling almost even with her over the past few weeks.
“This was the best opportunity Republicans have had in New York state in a long time, and the best chance the Republicans had to take advantage of the national mood,” said veteran Democratic campaign strategist Hank Sheinkopf.
CRIME ISSUE
Zeldin had been relentless in criticizing Hochul on what argued was the failure of bail reform and her reluctance to push for revisions that would restore the ability of judges to remand defendants to jail if they deemed those individuals dangerous.
But Hochul, Sheinkopf said, was avoiding getting into a battle with fellow Democrats in the Legislature who showed no interest in stepping back from the cashless bail system
Until Tuesday, Hochul was largely untested in statewide elections, having served 6 1/2 years as lieutenant governor, an office that receives scant attention.
Vincent Casale, a Republican campaign consultant based in Cooperstown, said Tuesday’s election is likely to show whether “future elections in the state of New York are competitive or not for Republicans.”
Casale said Hochul now faces a “balancing act” in dealing with progressive lawmakers from the Democratic Party who are expected to push hard for their own agenda at the statehouse.
“How do you keep the Working Families Party happy by giving them what they want while still making yourself palatable in four years?” Casale asked.
In facing Zeldin, who has supported some restrictions on abortion, Hochul used the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down abortion protections as a springboard, arguing the Republican would undo safeguards on the procedure in New York, though they are now codified in state law. Zeldin disputed that claim, saying he had no plans to push for changes to abortion law.
Hochul spent part of the day campaigning with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Queens, the socialist who has called for cutting funding for police throughout the nation. The congresswoman told reporters she wanted to stop Zeldin due to his abortion position.
On a radio show later in the day, she criticized the decision to deploy more police officers to the subways, a move called for by Hochul. The congresswoman maintained that has fueled crime on the mass transit system.
HOCHUL LOOKS TO FUTURE
Hochul throughout the race attempted to paint Zeldin as a disciple of former President Donald Trump, labeling her opponent as a “dangerous” politician who was using the crime issue to instill fear in voters.
“I want to lead this state into the next four years and possibly beyond with that sense of optimism that we haven’t had here in a long time,” Hochul said at a campaign stop Tuesday morning. “I want to bring that to New Yorkers, and that’s what’s going to start first thing tomorrow morning.”
Hochul also attacked Zeldin for his frequent criticism of her push to impose additional restrictions on individuals approved by police for pistol permits. “You can’t be tough on crime and soft on gun safety,” she said.
However, the new law she put in place after the state’s earlier regulations for pistol permits were thrown out by the nation’s top court are now in jeopardy of being struck down as constitutional.
Zeldin maintained that Hochul has been too beholden to progressive Democrats to put in place policies that he says will hold criminals accountable. One of his key themes is the new system of cashless bail for many offenses has resulted in numerous violent crimes by individuals who were freed after having been earlier arraigned on serious felonies. Zeldin has repeatedly said that, if elected, he would use his executive power to declare a “crime emergency” and fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for refusing to prosecute some lower level offenses, including resisting arrest.
Zeldin also promised to be the antidote to Albany corruption, scolding Hochul for a $600 million no-bid contract for COVID test kits that went to a company with executives who became major donors to the governor’s campaign fund. Zeldin was also critical of Hochul’s rushed approval of an $850 million taxpayer subsidy for an NFL stadium to be used by the Buffalo Bills. Hochul’s husband, William, is a top executive for Delaware North, which runs concession businesses for the football team.
The Republican also took on Hochul’s decisions during the pandemic, contending it was unfair for nurses to be fired from their jobs for refusing to get state-mandated vaccinations for COVID-19 and arguing it was absurd to require toddlers at daycare facilities to be masked.
ZELDIN IN NYC
Typically, Republicans hope for a low turnout in Democrat-dominated New York City, home to 44% of the state’s registered voters. To win statewide, a GOP candidate generally needs to notch at least 35% of the vote from the nation’s largest city.
Zeldin had campaigned frequently in New York City neighborhoods, focusing on violent attacks in the subway system.
His campaign was hoping he could make an unusually strong showing for a Republican in Brooklyn, home to a large community of Hasidic Jews whose leaders signaled support for Zeldin.
“In Brooklyn, you have very excited constituencies we have not necessarily seen before come out in large numbers to vote for a Republican,” said Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party and a Brooklyn native.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.