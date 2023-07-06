Gov. Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions that are expected to continue throughout the state on Thursday, as high heat and humidity are forecast to maintain heat index values — or “feels like” temperatures — of more than 95 degrees across most of the state.
Governor Hochul encourages New Yorkers to stay safe and take precautions as this extreme heat will last through Thursday evening.
“Dangerous heat conditions are expected to continue throughout the state today and I urge New Yorkers to prepare for hot and humid conditions with temperatures that will feel like they’re nearly 100 degrees,” Hochul said. “My administration is closely monitoring the forecast and will provide support to any communities needing assistance. People across the state should take every opportunity they can to stay cool today and use extra caution if going outdoors.”
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said that “the entire state will see extreme temperatures today and these conditions are dangerous for sensitive groups. Do what you can to stay cool today, and remember to look after your pets in this heat.”
New Yorkers are encouraged to monitor local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.
Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone. DEC and DOH issue Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, including ozone and fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index value of 100, when concentrations in outdoor air are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
To check current local air quality, go to www.airnow.gov.
The New York State Department of Health also reminds New Yorkers that heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States.
Heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, yet annually many people suffer from the effects of extreme heat. Some individuals are at a higher risk for heat-related illness than others.
New Yorkers should learn the risk factors and symptoms of heat-related illness to protect themselves and those they love.
Symptoms of heat stroke include:
• Hot, dry, red skin
• A rapid pulse
• Rapid and shallow breathing
• A body temperature higher than 105 degrees
• Loss of alertness, confusion, and/or loss of consciousness
