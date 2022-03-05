TICONDEROGA — Re-enactors and spectators trudged through the ambience of recently fallen snow as re-enactments recreated 18th century life as well as a French and Indian War skirmish — the Battle on Snowshoes — fought on March 7, 1759, at Fort Carillon (later named Ticonderoga).
The event vividly recreated the final winter battle between a scout of Mohawk warriors, British Regulars, and Rogers’ Rangers, versus the French garrison of soldiers, Canadians and other Native Americans.
TOURS, DEMONSTRATIONS
The day’s program commenced with a guided tour to allow visitors to examine the historic walls and landscape of Fort Carillon which served as a vital French outpost on the shore of Lake Champlain.
A French soldier musket demonstration by Piquets, impromptu companies to guard Fort Carillon over the winter of 1758-59, allowed visitors to see the workings of the weapons and how they fired together by peloton, or by file, to hold the front line.
It was not exactly fancy French cuisine as the soldiers cooked dried and salted rations into steaming pots of soup savored in tinned-iron mess bowls. The soldiers sawed logs, and split firewood during the re-enactment which originally was obtained by crossing frozen Lake Champlain.
SWEETS AND MUSIC
Visitors could examine the living quarters in the barracks which included the supposedly luxurious officers’ quarters as Fort Ticonderoga Vice President of Public History Stuart Lilie discussed their meager fancy provisions. These delicacies included raisins, plums, coffee and chocolate which the now aristocratically poor had to purchase with their dwindling bank accounts caused by inflation.
A music demonstration involved the steady cadence of French drummers of which could signal an attack as well as give directions to the soldiers.
BATTLE ON THE ICE
After a briefing at the fort, the regiment of visitors followed Fort Ticonderoga Director of Interpretation Cameron Green as they meandered in a lengthy column from the fort to the frozen shoreline while following a French wood cutting party.
This routine errand erupted into a desperate firefight on the ice.
According to historical records of Rogers’ Rangers as they ambushed the wood gathers, “We stripped off our blankets, and ran down upon them,”.
The battle continued as French Regulars and allied Native American warriors rushed to extract their comrades from danger.
The day’s program concluded with “A chanter En Bonne Compagnie,” as visitors could join French soldiers in keeping the traditional songs of French Canada alive.
ONLINE VIEWERS
According to Beth Hill, there were about 120 visitors on-site and nearly 2000 tuned-in for the online broadcast through the center’s Digital History social media platform. Visitors attended the Battle on Snowshoes from the Northeast as well as coming from Florida to Indiana.
By staging the event Hill indicated, “Our mission is to preserve, educate and provoke an active discussion about the past and its importance to present and future generations…find inspiration in the past and all of the challenges, struggles and triumphs that helped ultimately shape the nation we have today.”
According to Lilie, “Our goal is partly to tell the story of the 1759 Battle on Snowshoes, and also show the diversity of peoples who came here to Carillon, whether French soldiers, Native American warriors, and all, within this captivating story.”
As to the success of the event, Hill commented, “We particularly value the personal engagement with our staff and visitors when we see the spark of history ignited with visitors of all ages.”
Lilie added, “Any opportunity to reach our audience through high-quality living history is a great event. With a combination of gorgeous winter weather, eager participants, excited visitors, and a great story to share, this event was truly a success.”
In conclusion Lilie said, “I think we all felt very blessed, participants and visitors alike, to be back together at Fort Ticonderoga when, less than a month ago, COVID-19 prevented such events. We are truly grateful for the day and to have supporters who have stood with us through the uncertainty of the pandemic.”
