PLATTSBURGH — Many folks do not know that Plattsburgh was once home to a luxury automobile manufacturer that outshone many of the big name auto giants.
In that vein, the Clinton County Historical Association and Museum was happy to educate people by hosting, “The History of the Lozier Family and Company,” presented by Richard Soper, at the Plattsburgh Senior Center recently.
TO KEEP THE HISTORY ALIVE
Soper, member of the Clinton County Historical Association, spent part of the day discussing the history of the Lozier family and the Lozier Motor Company.
“It is important to tell these stories, to give these lectures and presentations to keep the history alive,” Soper said.
Soper was born in Plattsburgh and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Germany and worked in the field of communication.
PEOPLE HAVE NEVER HEARD
Soper has contributed his experience and knowledge of transportation to the Champlain Valley Transportation Museum as Director of Exhibits for 12 years.
“I went to school around here and I never heard of or learned about this part of history,” Soper said.
“Even today, there are people who have never even heard of the Lozier Company and what they did.”
The presentation included never-before-seen photos of the factory on Margaret Street, Lozier vehicles, advertisements and press releases.
FOUNDER CAME TO PLATTSBURGH
Soper explained that Henry Abraham Lozier was an Indiana-born sewing machine and bicycle manufacturer who moved to Plattsburgh after selling the bicycle manufacturing business.
Lozier then manufactured boats and marine engines. The boat house on Cumberland Avenue is now owned by Georgia-Pacific.
In 1905, he entered the automobile manufacturing business when he started the Lozier Automobile Company.
TOP OF THE LINE
Lozier automobiles were considered top-of-the-line luxury vehicles, priced upwards of between $4,600 and $7,750. At the same time, a Cadillac could be bought for $1,600 and Packard for roughly $3,000.
The Lozier company had a civic-centered mindset, including a baseball team and marching band composed of the company’s employees, which participated in local parades.
The Clinton County Historical Association hosts these presentations with the goal of preserving the knowledge of history.
“Our mission is to share history with the community,” Helen Nerska, Clinton County Historical Association and Museum Director, said
“This presentation, put together by people like Dick Soper and others, helps us do just that. Sometimes people will learn something about Clinton County that they might not have previously known.”
Other presentations and programs will be available featuring the stories of other key historical figures or organizations in Clinton County.
For more information visit https://www.clintoncountyhistorical.org/pages/index.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.