Historical markers highlight of Battle of Plattsburgh finale

Sparky, of the Plattsburgh District 3 Fire Department, waves at spectators during the Battle of Plattsburgh parade Saturday in downtown Plattsburgh. Today marks the last day of the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration. Among the highlights of the day will be the dedication of historical markers for the Old Stone Barracks — now the Valcour Brewing Company. See the full schedule of the final day of the commemoration on Page 4.