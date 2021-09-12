Historical markers highlight of Battle of Plattsburgh finale

PLATTSBURGH — An iconic building in North Country history will be honored today as part of final day of the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration.
At 3 p.m., interpretive markers describing the history of the Old Stone Barracks on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base will be dedicated.
The former barracks — now Valcour Brewing Company — dates back to 1840.
Other events on tap today include a performance by the Shape Note singers at the Kent-Delord House museum at 11 a.m. and a fire truck pull in front of City Hall at 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
19th Century Worship Service: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the gazebo beside the Champlain Monument on Cumberland Avenue, across from the Kent Delord Museum House. Please bring a lawn chair.
Museums: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit the Clinton County Historical Association, War of 1812 Museum, Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum at the Old Base Museum Campus, and the Kent Delord House Museum at 17 Cumberland Avenue.
Shape Note Singers: 11 a.m. to noon at Kent-Delord House Museum at 17 Cumberland Avenue. Shape-note singing, an American folk tradition of singing hymns and gospel songs from books using shaped note heads to indicate position on the scale. The songs are sung without instrumental accompaniment and would have been likely to occur in Plattsburgh in 1814. Visitors are welcome to come and listen or contribute to the beautiful sound. No experience is required.
North Country Classic Car Group: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall Place. Classic cars from the past brought back to their original beauty. Come and experience the “Living History” of the automobile. Stroll along City Hall Place and enjoy the beautiful vehicles of past eras.
Information Booth/Souvenirs: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 41 City Hall Place. Check-in for volunteers, button and souvenir Sales, program information, emergency contact location for volunteers, emergency location for police and EMT assistance.
Reenactor Encampment: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kent-Delord House Museum at 17 Cumberland Avenue. Military and Civilian Reenactors with displays of 19th century trades, like blacksmithing, tin punching, sewing, herbal medicine, candle making, weapons demonstrations and more.
Children’s Old Time Village Fair: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the tents set up around the Macdonough Monument on City Hall Place. Take a step back in time and spend quality time with family, friends and neighbors. Returning for this year are the wonderful volunteers who will be demonstrating old time crafts and skills that were essential 200 years ago. Children will love the hands on crafts, marvel at the face painters, visit with the farm animals and simply enjoy a day as it was back in 1814.
Thomas Macdonough Memorial Monument Tour: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Self-guided with restrictions for small children. Appropriate shoes required.
Food Court and Exhibits: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Park.
Kids’ Games: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Park and City Hall Place. Prepare to play old fashioned children’s games, such as three-legged races, sack races, potato races, hoop games, Game of Graces and more. Sponsored by Chapel Hill Foundation Inc.
Kids’ Muster and Parade: 12 p.m. at Trinity Park and City Hall Place.
Exhibits: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall on City Hall Place to view the anchor and murals.
Entertainment: 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at City Hall Stage/Trinity Park Stage
Fire Truck Pull: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at lower City Hall Place. A modern day “Battle of Plattsburgh” in a high noon showdown between man and machine.1814 Commemoration Inc. will partner with the Guardians of the Ribbon for a team competition. Fans will be able to cheer for their favorite team as they compete to see who will be the fastest to pull the Guardians “Pink Fire Truck” over the finish line.
Old Base Oval and Forts Walking Tour: 1:30 p.m. at 98 Ohio Avenue on the Old Base Museum Campus. Offered by Clinton County Historical Association. Pre-registration required. Call 518-561-0340
Oval Craft Brewing: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 111 Ohio Avenue on the Old Base. Enjoy a special beer brewed just for the Battle of Plattsburgh. Take the Clinton County Historical Association tour and receive a $1 off your first pint.
Historical Markers Dedication: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Stone Barracks, or Valcour Brewing Company. Old Base Friends of the Old Stone Barracks Heritage unveil interpretive markers for the public to view on the history surrounding the Old Stone Barracks on the Old Base.
Old Post Cemetery Memorial Ceremony: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Post Cemetery at 8 Forest Drive, Route 9, Plattsburgh in the area of the Tomb of the Unknown (the E section). Plattsburgh’s Old Post cemetery is the final resting place of 445 persons including 163 soldiers and airmen and 136 unknown soldiers and sailors. The small burial site includes the remains of those who fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Spanish-American War and Vietnam as well as the remains of wives and children.
Additional Downtown Entertainment: Champlain Valley Irish Dancers, Police Pipes and Drums of Plattsburgh, Nate Pultorak “National Dulcimer Champion” and other local talent.
