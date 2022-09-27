SARANAC LAKE — Historic Saranac Lake has successfully secured a series of grants to support the project to expand the museum into the Trudeau building.
“This is a big lift for a small organization like ours,” Executive Director Amy Catania said.
“State and federal funding is playing a key role, and we are thrilled to be bringing these dollars to be invested here in the North Country.”
MORE THAN $1.8 MILLION
The organization has received 13 government grants totaling more than $1.8 million to support various aspects of the project, including architectural design, staffing, museum planning, and rehabilitation of both museum buildings.
The most recent grant, received last month, is a $350,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC).
BLUE VINYL GOES AWAY
The grant will require some additional approvals, and then Historic Saranac Lake expects to go out to bid in January of next year for all phases of the rehabilitation of the building.
“2023 will be the year when the blue vinyl goes away,” Catania said.
The building will once again be clad in cedar clapboards, painted the traditional dark red. Built in 1894 and utilized for 100-plus years as medical offices, the Trudeau Building needs a lot of work to bring the structure back to the time when it was the home and medical office of Dr. E. L. Trudeau.
RENOVATION PLANS
Plans for the building include an elevator, structural repairs, a research room, collections storage, and a fire suppression system.
The building will house exhibits interpreting the history of the Saranac Lake region, beyond the story of tuberculosis.
Site planning will integrate the Trudeau building with the neighboring Saranac Laboratory Museum, creating a coherent museum campus experience.
FALL EXHIBITS
While the rehabilitation of the Trudeau building gets underway, Historic Saranac Lake is busy planning for the new exhibits.
A federal grant of $50,000 from the Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is supporting exhibit planning this fall.
HSL will work with a team of exhibit design professionals to create the schematic design for new exhibits in both museum buildings. Humanities Scholars Melissa Otis, Phil Terrie and Mary Hotaling will consult on the exhibits, supported by a grant from Humanities NY.
“Preparation for the museum expansion has been a key behind-the-scenes activity over the last couple of years,” Chessie Monks-Kelly, HSL’s archivist/curator, said.
Grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Northern New York Library Network, and most recently from the Lake Placid Education Foundation are supporting the care and organization of HSL’s collection.
“While we are actively growing the collection, we are also working to improve public access through our online collection database,” she said.
Thinking ahead to the new museum, Monks-Kelly is excited about the research room, which will provide the space for the public to access the museum’s growing archive.
PRIVATE DONATIONS HELP TOO
HSL staff added to the fundraising thermometer sign outside the Trudeau Building.
With the latest NBRC grant, almost $4.5 million has been raised toward the total goal of $5.2 million.
“With each big grant the thermometer makes a nice jump,” Catania said.
“But most exciting is the support the project has received from individuals here in the North Country and beyond, totaling over $1.7 million.
“Those private donations of every size demonstrate how much people care about the museum. This is a place where history matters, where we are building a stronger community together.”
