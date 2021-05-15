KEESEVILLE – Judge Matthew Adgate Jr. is a man of mystery.
“Nobody has really compiled a history of him, and I felt like I was building a jigsaw puzzle, finding little pieces here and there to assemble into a story,” Don Wickman, a local historian and author, said.
He will speak briefly about Adgate as part of the Anderson Falls Heritage Society's unveiling of a new historic roadside marker honoring Adgate today at 10 a.m. at the Ausable Chasm Cemetery on Chasm Road, near the intersection with State Route 9.
He died March 1, 1818 and is buried on the cemetery's crest.
CANAAN BOUND
Born May 13, 1737 in Norwich, New London County, Connecticut, he was the son of Matthew and Hannah (Hyde) Adgate Sr.
“His great-great grandfather was one of the founders of the community,” Wickman said.
“He lived there until 1763. His move was probably prompted by the fact that his first wife (Lucy Waterman Adgate) died in November 1762, followed by his infant son (Asa Waterman Adgate) two months later. I'm just going to assume that he basically needed to escape the memories.”
Adgate lived 40 years in Canaan, NY, located on the Massachusetts border, before he relocated here.
“A bunch of it was settled by former colonists from Connecticut, so he probably had a link there,” Wickman said.
“He was a lawyer like his father. I can't find out if he farmed or not, but he played a role in local government.”
Adgate served on the Committee of Safety and Correspondence, and he served as a judge of Common Pleas.
Canaan, named such after the Revolutionary War, was initially called King's District.
“Part of New Lebanon, NY was broken off from Canaan, and that was where Adgate had property, so he kind of lived in three different communities,” Wickman said.
MAKING HISTORY
Adgate became a member of the 3th and 4th Provincial Congresses for New York representing Albany County and after the war, Columbia County.
“The 4th Provincial Congress is where New York wrote their first Constitution of 1777,” Wickman said.
“That's the document that really opened up New York as an official state with its constitution.”
In 1788, Adgate was part of the state convention that was deciding upon ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
“He was what they called an Anti-Federalist, which was directly opposite of Alexander Hamilton,” Wickman said.
“I have a feeling, and this is again not totally set in stone, I think they were wanting a Bill of Rights, which occurred later on. I have to read between the lines a little bit. But, the vote was very close. It was only 30 to 27 for ratification.”
Adgate and all his Columbia County colleagues voted the same way.
“They had been elected by the public to serve in this convention, so the local people already knew how they stood on their thoughts on ratification,” Wickman said.
“What is really interesting is that even though he voted no, the local population had him represent the King's District, Canaan, whatever you want to call it, for a number of terms afterward in the New York Assembly.”
Wickman found several references to Adgate as a lawyer as was his father.
Presumably, he learned from his father, who was also a farmer.
“I have the feeling that Adgate was the same, but I can't find anything definite that said he farmed,” he said.
Adgate served as the Canaan town supervisor.
“Because of his Revolutionary War service as a legislator, he didn't serve in the military because one family history described it as lameness, he was able to acquire several thousand acres of land up here for his service.”
LAND SPECULATOR
Adgate purchased nearly 44,000 acres in Herkimer County.
“He was very land rich,” Wickman said.
“A portion of his patent included the area that is now Ausable Chasm.”
Wickman doesn't think Adgate was the first settler there, but rather his son, Asa Adgate (1767-1822).
Adgate married Eunice Baldwin (1749-1787), and their children were Lucy, Eunice and Martin and Asa.
“He married four times,” Wickman said.
“He had eight children. Wife number three was Jane Williams in 1795. Jane died a year later during a yellow fever epidemic.
“The last one was Hannah Cook Norton in 1815. She was the widow of a man from Chesterfield by the name of Rufus Norton, who is buried in Port Kent.”
NASCENT INDUSTRIALISTS
Adgate came here as a widower, and a few histories say in 1792.
“The earliest I have him here as a resident is 1803,” Wickman said.
“But, he could have been up here analyzing the property, but his son was actually the town clerk of the newly formed community of Peru in 1793.”
They started harnessing the water power at is what is now called Rainbow Falls.
“They built a saw mill, grist mill, and a clothing mill,” Wickman said.
“Most of that was on what they would call the eastern bank of the falls, where the Ausable Chasm Visitor Center is, that part of the river.”
The father-son entrepreneurs also reconstructed a bridge across the chasm, where Wickman believes is the location of the iron bridge today.
“The one that is all closed off,” he said.
“About that time, he constructed his home on Chasm road, 1804 or later. I can't pinpoint it. I'm taking a guess here. If you build a sawmill, there's a perfect source for all your wood.”
GOLDEN YEARS
The Adgates harnessed the water power and created a little industrial community.
“He farmed some of the property around his house. If he indeed moved up here in 1803-04, he was 65 at that time, which I admire that. That' pretty gutsy to move up into primarily a wilderness area at that age.”
Many of his children settled here, so he was close to family.
“That might have also prompted him to shift his residence from Canaan,” Wickman said.
Adgate's final resting place is on the crest of the Ausable Chasm Cemetery.
“He actually donated that half acre of the cemetery to the Town of Chesterfield,” Wickman said.
“It's still an active cemetery. All the Adgates, there's a whole row. The family is still buried in there.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.