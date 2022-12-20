MINEVILLE — Patriotism is evident throughout the hamlet as every power pole has one or two Hometown Heroes Veterans banners and is further exemplified by the flagship of Veterans and the community at large, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5802’s Memorial Hall.
The Hall holds innumerous events in addition to meetings, such as weddings, organization dinners, and even wrestling matches. However, the most utilized section of the facility is the six lane bowling alley which is undergoing a major refurbishing.
According to VFW 5208 Post Commander Dougie Mauran, “It was time. The old machines are on their way out.” As to expenditures, Mauran said, “It cost a lot. We took out a loan.”
‘WE ALL WORK TOGETHER’
While the post cites 102 members, like many organizations, there are only a few members that seem to be at the forefront when there’s work to be done.
Among those is Post 5802 Quartermaster Danny Wallace, a 27-year Navy Veteran, who is spite of recent elbow surgery spent several lengthy days with paint brush and roller in hand to spruce up the walls with a red-white-and blue motif. “I jumped in with both feet. People like Dougie and bowling alley manager Donna Fleury keep things going. We do what we can for the community. If I can’t have my own bowling alley, this is the next best thing.” (It should be noted here that Danny’s wife Angie, is also a motivating force in organizing events at the Hall.)
According to Fleury, “We all work together. I have been around bowling alleys most of my life and previously ran one in Ticonderoga. This is a great old building. We’re fairly busy with leagues. We also serve the best pizza.”
Another renovation was the installation of two new 400,000 BTU propane boilers to the tune of $40,000 after insurance.
HAMLET MONUMENT
The road leading to the VFW hall, Raymond Wright Way, bears the name of a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient who is honored for his bravery when Army Specialist 4th Class Wright and Sgt. Leonard B. Keller while under intense fire stormed a series of four Vietcong bunkers which had been firing on their unit.
In 2000, the former Mineville WWI Veterans Park was renamed in honor of Wright. In addition it honors Army PFC John P. Drake, Navy HMC David L. Jarvis, Army PFC Joseph J. Rubio, USMC PFC Marcus W Stoddard, and Navy SN Michael D. Baker, all from the Town of Moriah who paid the supreme sacrifice while serving our country during the Vietnam War.
LIVING HISTORY
Perhaps the most knowledgeable person concerning the Hall is WWII veteran John Neggia who has been a VFW member since 1948 and knows where every nut and bolt, pipe, and wire is located in and around the facility. Currently Neggia serves as the post chaplain.
Neggia vividly remembers when Memorial Hall had a theater. “The hall also rented rooms to school teachers and other locals. Back then a female teacher could not be married. I started school in kindergarten in the Hall. The school cafeteria was also in the building as well as a shower room for athletes.”
“I know everything about that hall. I’ve done a lot of work on that place,” said Neggia who will turn 97 next month. I was working for Republic Steel when they sent two plumbers to put in the men’s and ladies’ rooms. I was asked if I wanted to help the plumbers. They wanted to put the ladies’ next to the bar and the men’s by the big hall. I made some people mad when I said the men’s room made more sense by the bar. So they switched them around.”
Several well-known locals came to the Hall, including 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers World Series MVP Johnny Podres, a Witherbee native. “Johnny, we called him ‘Honey’ and ‘Elmer’ and I hunted with him and did so many things. I went to Montreal and then Brooklyn when he played,” Neggia fondly remembers.
Another local was Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Raymond Wright. “We called him Buzzy,” said Neggia.
Celebrities such as professional bowling champion Don Carter and General William Westmoreland came to the Hall.
Carter, known as “Mr. Bowling,” was a ten-time All-American and founding member of the Professional Bowlers Association, as well as six time Bowler of the Year in the 1950’s and ‘60’s. Carter put on a bowling exhibition which required the erection of special seating which lined the lanes.
In May 1971, Gen. Westmoreland was greeted by over 400 guests, government officials, dignitaries and Veterans after he was invited by post commander John S. Mischenko, according to an article by Hal Otley of the Plattsburgh Press-Republican.
Among Westmoreland’s comments were, “To serve one’s country is an expression of love, a love we can feel, a love that says I am willing to shed my blood and to die for what I love. I admire and revere such men for their sacrifices and for the principles they represent.”
“Years ago we had over two hundred members. There are a lot of black ribbons on the wall for those who have died,” Neggia reflected.
MINEVILLE HISTORY
As the hamlet’s name implies, mining was the major industry, and at one time it and the surrounding villages of Witherbee, Moriah and Port Henry were supported by a vibrant iron economy. The headquarters of the Witherbees, Sherman and Co. were in Mineville. The landscape was covered with mine shafts, rail lines, and company housing. The land was also laid barren of trees due to the demand of supplying the smelters with wood. Virtually every family, many consisting of immigrants, was associated with the mines. In 1938 Republic Steel revitalized the by then sagging industry in the area.
According to the Adirondack History Museum files, in 1875 the area mined 2.5 million tons of ore was mined in the area and by 1905 it produced three times that amount.
For bowling information contact: minevillebowlinglanes@yahoo.com; or call: 518-942-3344.
For hall rental contact Angie Wallace at: hairwall4483@gmail.com
