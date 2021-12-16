KEESEVILLE — North Country residents wherever they are can put “The Historic Bridges of Keeseville” on the map by voting daily in the international Bridgehunter's Chronicles Awards.
Votes can be submitted up until 8 p.m. Berlin, Germany time on Jan. 21, 2022.
The Upper Bridge is nominated for the Endangered Truss Award (Historic Bridges of Keeseville) and Bridge of the Year Award.
All the bridges in Keeseville are up for the Bridge Tour USA Award (Historic Bridges of Keeseville). Link: http://etc.ch/sQgo
SAVE KEESEVILLE'S HISTORIC BRIDGES
The Bridgehunter's Chronicles' tagline is “Bridging our past with the future by preserving our heritage in the present.”
“Every year, they nominate historic bridges for certain awards,” Matthew Pray, founder of Save Keeseville's Historic Bridges, said.
“It's a pretty big deal as far as I'm concerned. It's an honor to be nominated for something like this because the person that nominated us actually lives in Germany.
“This is someone who is not from our area, has no idea about our town, but has researched these bridges and really sees how important and valuable they are. When it comes to historic bridges, every single engineer that I've talked to said these bridges need to be saved.”
As far as Pray is concerned, the nomination itself is a big deal.
“It's more than the fact they're just old bridges,” he said.
“These bridges are the last of their kind. So, it's a really big deal. So there's a voting process that's going to happen with the award. Anybody can vote. It's a long shot to actually win the award. It sort of recognizes the fact that people who know about this stuff from outside of our area, recognize our bridges, and how valuable they are.”
UPPER BRIDGE
The Upper Bridge spans the Ausable River from River Street and Liberty Street.
“That is the longest and the oldest double span, metal Pratt truss bridge in New York,” he said.
“The metal from the bridge is made by the Phoenix Mill, which is in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. They made 1,200 Civil War cannons during the Civil War. And after the war, they had no use for the cannons. So what they did is they melted down the iron and used that iron to build bridges because that iron was made so well.”
Though it's hard to prove, it's very likely the bridge is partially made from cannons.
“On the bridge itself, it's stamped Phoenix Mill Iron Company,” he said.
“That is a notable iron company. The Upper Bridge is the last remaining bridge of it's type in the world. It's made by a very rare company.”
The company built railroad cars, and they started building magazine made-to-order bridges.
“They would make them in factories, and that factory burnt down and they never went back into business,” he said.
“So only a few bridges exist from that company. That itself is very notable because these bridges were made during an experimental and developmental period during civil engineering.
“So these are rare bridge types that were constructed by this company. They continued on making railroad cars, but they never got back into bridge making again.”
It is the only remaining Through Truss bridge made by Murray, Dougal and Company left in the world.
OLD STATE ROAD BRIDGE
The Old State Road Bridge at Ausable Chasm nominations include Bridge of the Year Award, Endangered Truss Award and Bridge Tour USA Award
“It is one of three remaining bridges of that type in the world,” Pray said.
“Two of them just cross small brooks. This one sits at the top of a 65-ft. waterfall, which is the largest tourist attraction in the area.
“It's very rare because of its design. It's called a double span continuous pony Pratt truss. It looks like one continuous span from beginning to end, but it's actually two spans."
The Old State Road Bridge was built in 1890 by the Groton Bridge Company, and it is on the National Registry of Historic Places and is a Civil Engineering Landmark.
“That was a very rare design when when it was built,” Pray said.
“Again, it's been noted not only for its design, but its location, too, makes it important.”
DESTINATION BRIDGES
The Upper Bridge, the Old State Road Bridge as well as the iconic 1843 Keystone Arch Bridge and 1888 Swing Bridge put Keeseville in the running for the Bridge Tour Guide USA Award.
“It's for all of our historic bridges in Keeseville,” Pray said.
“Because they are so close to each other; that's a very rare thing. It's good for tourism and bringing awareness that anybody interested in civil engineering can come and look at all these historic bridges.
“That makes it pretty notable that they are all together. They all tell a story.
"Usually when I bring people on a tour of the bridges, it tells a story of civil engineering because each bridge has a different design in that experimental period.”
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2p9e3rwp.
