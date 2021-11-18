PLATTSBURGH — The sonics of viola-guitar duo Patricia McCarty and Bill Zito will soar Sunday afternoon inside the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel.
The duo’s program features works by John Dowland, Georg Philipp Telemann, Mauro Giuliani, Joaquin Nin, Gunter Braun, and Roberto Sierra.
The concert is a collaboration between Hill and Hollow Music and the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel Association.
CHAPEL HISTORY
All proceeds are for the benefit of the chapel to repair the original 1933 stained glass windows.
“The Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel is sort of a unique operation really because, ostensibly, it's a chapel, but yet it's more than a chapel in as much it's also that memorial to the war dead of World War I,” Bill Laundry, acting association president, said.
The “Plattsburgh Idea,” implemented in the summer of 1915, was a summer training camp that transformed hundreds of men into officers during World War I.
“The Board of the chapel works very hard to keep it afloat, and by afloat I mean keep it financially viable,” Laundry said.
“It just doesn't sit there without needing attention. There's an operating budget of the chapel of around $19,000 per year.
“The bulk of the income for the chapel comes from, of course, weddings and an occasional memorial service or baptism, that sort of thing.”
CHAPEL EXPENSES
Other income streams include special programs such as “A Christmas Carol,” which was presented for three years by Tim Palkovic (Charles Dickens's Ghost), musical director Sue Carroll and the Mosaic Vocal Ensemble.
“So far, we've been doing quite well in terms of keeping it operational,” Laundry said.
“You might say, well, what are the expenses? What it comes down to is very basic thing – utilities, lawn care, snow removal, insurance – the things you would expect, and of course, general maintenance.”
Basement sump-pump issues loom on the horizon.
“Not particularly glamorous, but it costs money to fix,” he said.
“And so that's being dealt with sort of as we speak practically. Some of our stained glass windows need attention.
“We've always got an eye on what's going on with the roof. The roof is hugging almost 100 years because the anniversary of the chapel is in 2033. There always seem to be things that need attention and repair and cost money.”
PANDEMIC EFFECTS
Earlier this year, the organ literally blew a fuse.
“We have to have that assessed in terms of what in God's name that might cost to get that back up and operational,” Laundry said.
“But believe it or not, someone has to come from Albany to take a look at it because at this point in historic time it's a vintage organ.”
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in weddings canceled and weddings postponed.
“In fact last year in 2020, we did a GoFund Me, which brought in some additional income,” he said.
“Our other income aside from, I would say, the weddings and the programs, we do get donations from folks just to help it out.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.