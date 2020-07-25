I hadn’t hiked a high peak in what seems like forever. Not being a big fan of hot weather and the weatherman promising cooler temperatures in the 60’s, I thought I’d give it a try. I hoped that an early morning start would help in avoiding overflowing parking lots and the masses of hikers that have taken to our great outdoors due to Covid 19. Not being sure of which peak to choose, I narrowed it down to either Algonquin or Wright. The decision would be made at the intersection of the two.
The alarm clock made an obnoxious buzz at 3:30 am. I am definitely a morning person as is my hiking friend, Wendy Patunoff. The early morning wake-up had us arriving at the Loj parking lot a little before 5:30. I was surprised that at midweek the lot was 75% full so I guess we were not the only early risers. Our packs were quite heavy as we both were carrying 3 liters of liquid plus the rest of our gear. We always joke about how heavy the water is and why have they not invented a way to dehydrate it. With the hot and humid summer we have been experiencing, I also make sure I have my water filter with me.
The morning was cool and damp just as we both like it. Mile one is a nice warm up with a mix of gentle hills and flats on a well worn trail. Soon, we reached an intersection where you can bear left and head towards Marcy Dam or head straight for Wright and Algonquin. Stopping briefly, we shed some layers as that mile one really warmed us up. Onward and upward, we continued.
The trail changed almost immediately. There were large boulders and rocks to navigate around and over. We took our time being careful as these were quite slippery due to the rain the night before. This type of terrain continued for a good part of the hike. The trail was not too busy but when hikers did approach from behind, we would step off the trail and put on our masks. As they walked by, most returned the favor by staying off to the side while using a mask. When we asked where they were headed, most replied Algonquin.
We took our time stopping to hydrate often or just to let the heart rate get back to normal. Time passed quickly and before we knew it, we reached the intersection of the two peaks at 3.4 miles from the parking lot. Now it was decision time. It took only a moment to agree that Wright would be the right choice for us. We were hot and soaked with sweat and most of the hikers were headed to Algonquin. Also, Wright’s summit has a beautiful panoramic view for way less effort than Algonquin. With that decided, we sat at the intersection for a while and interviewed hikers as they approached. “ Where are you from? Where are you going?” This spot is confusing to anyone who has not been there as the sign for Algonquin is gone. The conversation would go, “Is Wright to the right? Nope, to the left.” It was like ‘Who’s on first?”
After about 20 minutes, we headed up the last .4 miles to the summit. This part of the trail is quite steep with a couple of tricky spots. Part way up you reach a bare rock ridge with cairns to guide you to the top. Just before the summit, we approached a sign instructing hikers to wear masks to protect trail stewards and fellow hikers from Covid 19.
I would say there were about 10 hikers on the large summit making it easy to social distance. When a slight breeze greeted us, we knew we had made the right choice. It was easy to pick a spot to chill and enjoy the incredible view. In the distance, you could see ‘Big Al’, a nickname for Algonquin with tiny hikers on the trail. The views of the slides on Mount Colden are just the best. We remained on top for more than an hour.
Knowing what goes up must come down, we hoisted our packs on our backs and we were off. On the steep sections, we sometimes sat on our butts as we slid down on the bare rock. Better to have a hole in my shorts than an injury. Back at the intersection, we again took a leisurely break chatting it up with hikers coming and going.
The return hike was far more busy than when we ascended. It was hours of stepping off the trail, mask on and mask off. Repeat. I think we both agreed, as great as it was on the mountain, this part just was not fun. Back at the sign- in register there were pages and pages of hiker’s names and cars stretched far along the Loj Road after the parking lot filled.
The day had been a good one and the crowds of hikers was something I guess I needed to experience, just once. I’m not complaining as everyone has the right to be out there. I’ll just choose to hike lower mountains and try to find some less visited ones - that is until winter brings that beautiful, cold snow. Happy Trails.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
