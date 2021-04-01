Hiker parking system coming

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.