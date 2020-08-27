PLATTSBURGH — George and Elizabeth Cordes needed an escape from city life, but they couldn’t leave opera behind.
George, a former principal artist in the New York City Opera, and his wife Elizabeth, a vocal coach and piano accompanist, decided to pack up and head to Tupper Lake in 2006 to embrace the artistic potential that the North Country has to offer. They formed High Peaks Opera in 2009, and will be performing as this stage presence in the Saturday, Aug. 29, installation of the Curbside at Harborside drive-in concert series.
“I’ve spent a lot of time singing, speaking, and working on my voice,” George said. “It’s a lifelong process.”
As a kid, George liked "the kind of music that a lot of my generation enjoyed, whatever was on the radio and records.
"But, in highschool, I got involved with musical theater.”
THE PINNACLE
While working in Arizona as a copy-editor, George decided he would rekindle an old flame and try out for the chorus in the Arizona Opera. He got in, and later went deeper and deeper into the world of theatrical and vocal performing. He studied at the Boston Conservatory and The University of Akron in Ohio, where he met his wife and musical partner, Elizabeth.
“Opera is something that challenges you as a singer,” Cordes said. “It is the pinnacle of what you can do as a singer. It required a lot of work, a lot of studying, learning foreign languages and music theory.”
Elizabeth, during her time in Akron, was receiving her undergrad and masters in piano performance.
“She’s got quite a lot of experience on piano,” George said.
INTERNATIONAL CAREER
The couple’s performance career is vast. Elizabeth’s accolades include seven years with Tri-Cities Opera as a vocal coach, accompanist and director of the company’s education and outreach program. She has accompanied for the Ohio Light Opera and has served as a vocal coach and accompanist for the opera and musical theater program at the University of Akron School of Music.
George, a bass-baritone singer, has performed more than 60 roles in companies throughout North America and Japan.
“Opera just sort of suits my voice,” he said.
He has sung the title role in Mozart’s "The Marriage of Figaro," played Nourabad in "The Pearl Fishers," and performed as Rev. Hale in "The Crucible."
LOCAL ROLES
George and Elizabeth have tackled multiple creative projects since moving to Tupper Lake. Elizabeth is the choral music teacher at Tupper Lake Middle and High School. The two are also very involved with Saranac Lake’s Pendragon Theater, especially the touring of young actors in the summers through Camp Pendragon. George has also become the artistic director of the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake. The couple also has performed with the Lake Placid Sinfonietta, the Northern Lights Choir, and Champlain Valley Voices.
"In the past, we’ve usually done our own thing musically, but lately, we’ve been able to perform a lot together, which I love,” George said.
George and Elizabeth will perform dressed to nines under the Curbside bandshell with their daughter AnnaChristi Cordes, who sings soprano, and Kasey Stewart, a vocally accomplished Plattsburgh native who sings mezzo-soprano.
The style of songs that High Peaks Opera will perform will range from classical opera songs, well-known Broadway tunes from productions such as “Oklahoma”, and American songbook number a la Cole Porter.
Location: Dock Street Landing, Plattsburgh
Time: Saturday, August gates open at 6:30, concert begins at 7:30
Tickets: $20 per carload, cash only, first-come, first-served
“All social distancing guidelines are followed at all Curbside concerts to ensure the health and safety of all performers and audience members. Cars are parked six-to-eight feet apart from each other. Once parked, audience members have two options. They can remain in their vehicles to listen to the music, either by opening their windows to hear the audio from the stage or by listening on a FM frequency on their car radio. Or, they can sit in a lawn chair next to their vehicle, as long as they are always close enough to touch their vehicle at all times, thus ensuring that proper social distancing always occurs. Face masks must be worn whenever people are outside of their vehicles.” — Benjamin Pomerance
