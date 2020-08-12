High Notes at Hi-Falls: Concert to support Saranac venue

SARANAC – Shake the pandemic blues with “Live Outside at Hi-Falls” hosted by Aaron Martin on Friday night.
He and Lake George-based Jon Bessette will play an alternative-acoustic set from 6 to 7 p.m.
Following in his parent's Family Tradition footsteps, Aaron's sister, Amanda Martin, will round out the evening with a flash of Music City from 7 to 8 p.m.
COMMUNITY BUILDING
“Hi-Falls has been a landmark in the area – Saranac, Redford, Riverview, Clayburg area and surrounding area, too,” she said.
“It's kind of been a landmark where a lot of people have gone. They got a new owner in a few years back. Her name is Lisa Pellerin. When Lisa bought this, they redid the whole bar. Lisa came in and bought this restaurant/bar and all of sudden she brought back live music.”
There were no other live-music options without a drive into Plattsburgh.
“She's been a huge, huge support for the community as far as bringing the community together and not only that but and supporting the live musical talent that we have,” Amanda said.
“That's big when you can find somebody that supports. And not only that, she has supported my brother really unconditionally with his music.”
Lisa pays local performers to come in and play for her customers.
“In the Saranac area, we haven't really had a bar that has offered live music," Amanda said.
"So she, in essence, brought music back to that building. In doing so, she brought the community back together.”
GIVING BACK
Aaron, a Hi-Falls regular, reached out to Amanda, a Nashville performing singer-songwriter veteran, to support the venue.
“Obviously due to COVID, everything has been shut down,” she said.
“All the live music has been shut down. Hi-Falls has reached out so many times and helped so many people in the community. But, it's time we help them.”
The concert is free and completely social-distancing compliant under an outdoor pavilion with yards of green grass around it.
Event capacity is 50 people per State COVID-19 gathering directives.
We're serving brisket, potato salad and corn on the cob, and it's $9.99,” Lisa said.
“They have to order food if they are going to be drinking alcohol. They have to wear their masks if they're getting up to use the restroom. We're cooking outside only. So, we will be having hamburgers, hot dogs, Michigans and French fries. No indoor cooking and no takeout other than brisket that day.”
“Bring your lawn chair or your blanket,” Amanda said.
“I think people are craving to get out of their house. No one has been able to see live music.”
NEW NORMAL
Amanda has been performing online concerts to reach her fans.
“But, it's just not the same,” she said.
“You don't get that energy that comes from the crowd. You don't get that interaction. Yes, it's awesome. I love my fans. I love everybody who comes on and watch me continuously.”
Every week, she has the same online viewers watching her singing the same songs.
“You don't have that same interaction,” Amanda said.
“You don't have that same energy. People are craving the fact that they need to get out.”
RETRO SHOWS
In Nashville, drive-in concerts, pre-recorded or live, are the new big thing with country stars from Garth Brooks to Brad Paisley.
“That's how they are doing concerts right now,” Amanda said.
“They are finding the biggest field that they can in whatever place that they need to and they're setting up stage and they're having people drive up and watch them through their cars.”
Most concerts in Nashville are canceled for the rest of the year.
“That's why I think this is such a big thing,” Amanda said.
“I think we're going to have a really big turnout because no one has been able to listen to live music. It's finally a chance for people to get out of their house, but also at the same time feel safe. I know that Lisa is taking every precaution that she can to make sure that people feel safe at this concert.”
