PLATTSBURGH — North Country motorists should prepare for a summer of high gas prices.
On Tuesday, the national average price of gas set a new record high of $4.36 per gallon — 13.6 cents per gallon higher than last week, 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.36 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that tracks gas prices from 11 million individual price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
“Liquid fuels have turned into liquid gold, with prices for gasoline and diesel spiraling out of control with little power to harness them as the imbalance between supply and demand globally continues to widen with each passing day. Russia’s oil increasingly remains out of the market, crimping supply while demand rebounds ahead of the summer driving season,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer, and the problem could become worse should we see an above average hurricane season, which could knock out refinery capacity at a time we badly need it as refined product inventories continue to plummet.”
The record high national average price of gas may be broken again soon, as gas prices and diesel prices continue to rise across the country, and especially here in New York.
Average gas prices in New York were averaging $4.48 per gallon Monday, and are 17.8 cents per gallon higher than last week, 29 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.51 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
GasBuddy’s data, going back 10 years, found that New York’s average gas price normally sits higher than the national average gas prices:
May 9, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.95 per gallon)
May 9, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $1.84 per gallon)
May 9, 2019: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.87 per gallon)
May 9, 2018: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.84 per gallon)
May 9, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.33 per gallon)
May 9, 2016: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.21 per gallon)
May 9, 2015: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.66 per gallon)
May 9, 2014: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.67 per gallon)
May 9, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.55 per gallon)
May 9, 2012: $4.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.74 per gallon)
The same GasBuddy data had found that the price of diesel has also risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon, as of Monday.
“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium. While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, these are some regular gas prices around the North Country:
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas & Go Car Wash — $4.49
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.49
Lewis: Betty Beavers Truckstop — $4.59
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.59
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $4.68
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.69
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on West Main Street — $4.75
Port Henry: Stewart’s Shop — $4.75
