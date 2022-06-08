PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County lawmakers will consider erasing local sales tax on gasoline prices later this summer, but it does not appear that it will bring much relief.
In the meantime, they will try to figure out ways to deal with escalating prices at the pump.
“We have to be concerned about whether these kind of breaks are actually getting to the consumer,” County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
“We just saw the state dropped the 16-cents tax and where did it go?”
RISING COSTS
Like other counties, municipalities and households, the county is worried about the rising cost and the impact it will have on budgets. The price has soared more than 25 cents per gallon in the past week, stretching to more than $5 per gallon at most stations.
The state dropped its 16-cent tax on June 1, and the price went down to around $4.70 per gallon, but within a few days it was back up approaching the $5 mark.
Henry said county government features many vehicles in its departments, and it is tough to pay for increased costs that could not be predicted when the budget was formed late last year.
“It’s not just gas prices,” he said.
“We have to be concerned with the costs of all energy. What is going to happen in the winter with home heating prices?”
The county can alleviate some taxes on gasoline, but it probably will not amount to much per gallon, Henry said. The county will also have to take into consideration how much dropping the gas tax will mean in loss of sales tax revenue.
“If we suspend the gas tax, then what does that do to the tax levy and the property tax?” he said.
“We have to make sure that the consumer is actually going to be saving money.”
DISCUSSION PLANNED
Henry said the county will discuss the idea of suspending the gas tax, but if they decide to take action, it cannot be done until the next quarter.
Legislator Robert Hall (D-City of Plattsburgh) said the idea of suspending the gas tax needs to be talked about.
“There really isn’t a whole lot the county can do,” Hall said.
“We can lower the gas tax, but how much is it really going to help anybody? I don’t know what the answer is right now, but it’s really bad.”
Gas prices are also affecting the Clinton County Public Transportation bus system, but fares are not expected to go up as a result.
“We don’t want to raise fares because our ridership took such a beating because of COVID (pandemic) and we’ve been trying get that ridership back up so we really don’t want to raise fares,” Glen Cutter of the County Planning Office, said.
The county usually has seven to 10 buses on the road during the day, and fares are $2 per ride or a $5 day pass can be used unlimited all day.
Cutter said the county does get somewhat of a break on gas prices through their state contract, but they still have felt the cost spikes.
“We are hoping to get some more state aid for the system,” he said.
STATE HELP
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said everyone is hurting because of gas prices, and more needs to be done to help people and governments.
“Hardworking North Country residents cannot afford to fill their gas tanks while businesses and farmers are struggling to pay for the fuel to run their businesses. This will have even more impact on our regional economy when people choose not to travel to the North Country during the summer months, hurting more and more North Country businesses that depend on tourism,” Jones said
“My colleagues and I in the state legislature suspended the state sales tax to help reduce the price of gas but as prices continue to rise, more needs to be done to lower gas prices. We have done all that we can on the state level, and I will continue to work with our federal representatives and local leaders to provide more relief at the pumps.”
Jones said keeping up with prices that have risen so sharply in recent days, “is simply not sustainable, and something has got to give.”
“My office has received numerous complaints regarding high prices at the pump. The Attorney General is taking these complaints seriously and I encourage you all to reach out to her office to have your voices heard.”
FARMERS AFFECTED
County departments are not the only ones feeling the gas pinch. Area dairy farmers who use a lot of higher-priced diesel fuel, are also trying to cope.
“For the most part we don’t have a choice,” Todd Giroux, president of the Clinton County Farm Bureau, said.
“The crops have to be planted, the corn has to be planted and we just have to deal with it.”
Giroux said there is also a concern about the availability of diesel fuel, which has been sparse in some parts of the state.
“Some people have been having trouble getting it and it is scary to hear that,” he said.
Another challenge for dairy farmers is that the prices they get for selling their milk are set by regulations, making it impossible to offset high costs by raising their prices.
“We’re lucky right now that the price of milk is a bit higher because of inflation,” he said.
Giroux said some farmers are doing less tillage and looking for any ways they can to save on gas, but it’s hard.
“This is a really tough one. Hopefully something breaks soon, but I don’t have a lot of hope for it,” he said.
“Unfortunately, this is part of the game. I just wish it didn’t have to be a game.”
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
