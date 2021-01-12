HHHN: No vaccine appointments left this week

QUEENSBURY – This week, there are no available slots remaining for vaccination appointments in the Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
Hudson Headwaters has a limited supply of the Moderna vaccine that will be exhausted at this week’s already-scheduled appointments, according to a press release.
VACCINE ADMINISTRATION
As the health centers receive their next shipments of the vaccine, appointments will be made available to patients and community members in the 1b priority group, as established by New York state.
Hudson Headwaters is working closely with the New York State Department of Health on the NYS mass vaccination program.
While the COVID-19 vaccination administration program in New York state rapidly changes, it is important to know that New Yorkers in Phase 1a and Phase 1b are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
All vaccinations, regardless of location (community health centers, pharmacies, hospitals) are by appointment only.
Currently, eligible groups include doctors, nurses and health care workers, people age 75 and over, first responders, teachers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and public safety workers.
SIZE MATTERS
Hudson Headwaters is in the unique position of being able to vaccinate those in each priority group, as that group becomes eligible.
This is due to:
Vaccine appointment times can only be scheduled as vaccine doses are available. As Hudson Headwaters receives additional shipments of the vaccine from New York state, appointments can be scheduled.
USE WEBSITE
Hudson Headwaters asks that people in these eligible groups avoid calling their local Hudson Headwaters health center, as the volume of calls is making it impossible to attend to each inquiry.
Visit the Hudson Headwaters Health Network website for the most up-to-date information. See: https://www.hhhn.org/coronavirus/.
It is updated regularly; sometimes many times each day, so that information is as current as possible.
The network's website offers links that show the number of appointments available at each health center; as the vaccine shipments are received from the state, appointments will become available.
The state’s defined priority groups are changing on an almost daily basis.
The network is working to ensure that the information is available on its website.
Hudson Headwaters has not received confirmation from NYS regarding timing or quantity of additional vaccine supplies nor has the network received confirmation from NYS regarding timing or quantity of additional vaccine supplies.
BY THE NUMBERS
Hudson Headwaters serves an area of roughly 7,200 square miles.
Its 200 providers, 200+ nurses, and other clinical staff members care for almost 100,000 patients throughout upstate New York.
Across Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s 21 community-based health center locations:
