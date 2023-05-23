HHHN acquiring second Plattsburgh location for pediatric facility

PLATTSBURGH — Hudson Headwaters Health Network is expanding its services by acquiring a second Plattsburgh location to focus on pediatrics.
The Network’s newly acquired health center, located at 25 DeGrandpre Way, was most recently an obstetrics and gynecology practice. The building is closely located to Hudson Headwaters Plattsburgh Family Health at 87 Plaza Blvd.
“Our new health center in Plattsburgh will positively impact families and patients with its pediatric focus,” Hudson Headwaters CEO, Tucker Slingerland M.D., said.
“While we will continue to maintain adult and pediatric care at Plattsburgh Family Health, the new space will help address the pressing demand for access we’ve been experiencing at our northern locations. We look forward to continuing our work with regional partners to develop strategies and actions that create sustainable health care for everyone.”
The anticipated opening date of the new pediatrics facility is anticipated by year-end, pending approval from New York state and the Health Resources and Services Administration. The Network looks forward to updating the community as plans progress.
Plattsburgh Family Health has consistently ranked among the Network’s fastest growing sites since opening in 2019.
In the past six months, Hudson Headwaters’ Plattsburgh and Champlain health centers have accepted more than 5000 new patients.
The Network has responded with multiple efforts, including Plattsburgh and Champlain working closely together to provide same-day patient access, coordinating with Hudson Headwaters’ southern providers and mobile health program to expand appointment options and adding extra pediatric availability during the evenings and Saturdays.
Staff throughout Hudson Headwaters’ service region have assisted Plattsburgh with patient enrollment and have guided patients to access services at any of the Network’s 21 community-based health centers.
The Network has also hired six licensed practical nurses, two registered nurses and three patient services assistants in Plattsburgh and is actively continuing to recruit more providers and staff.
Additionally, eight new providers have been hired in Plattsburgh: Kris Abel, PA, Rachelle Grad, M.D., and Rebecca Heywood, FNP. New hires specializing in pediatrics are Danielle Baker, PA; Laurie Eamer, FNP; Christina Gallus, M.D; Martha Passino, PNP; and Sobia Qudsi, M.D.
“I am surrounded by hard-working, thoughtful colleagues who live by the mission to provide the highest quality primary care to our patients and their families,” Eamer, who joined Hudson Headwaters in December to care for pediatric patients in Plattsburgh, said.
“Adding a pediatric facility in the North Country offers critical access for families and will be an asset in the community for years to come.”
Community members must establish themselves as Hudson Headwaters patients to see one of these new providers at Plattsburgh Family Health. Online scheduling is available at https://www.hhhn.org/locations/plattsburgh-family-health.
Parents may also schedule well visits online and will receive follow-up instructions from Hudson Headwaters about new patient paperwork. Newborn appointments and same-day requests should continue to be made over the phone. Anyone with additional questions about new patient establishment or health record transfers in Plattsburgh, for themselves or family members, should call Plattsburgh Family Health at 518-536-7060.
“This exciting expansion has been made with thoughtful consideration to our patients, workforce and the communities we serve,” Melissa Gooley, R.N., Hudson Headwaters’ northern regional practice leader, said.
“As a nonprofit and Federally Qualified Health Center, it is our mission to welcome all patients regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as our team continues to meet the growing needs of our current and new patients.”
