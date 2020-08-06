Here Comes the Sun: Sun artwork to shine over city

PLATTSBURGH – Artist Jimmy Golovach is hard at work creating one of his signature suns up on Lyon Mountain.
This 8-ft sculptural mural, “Smiling Sun,” will grace the north wall of The Pepper restaurant located at 13 City Hall Place as the next commission by Outside Art: The Plattsburgh Public Art Project.
SUN EVOLUTIONS
Golovach was commissioned 20 years ago to do his first sun for someone’s porch.
“It’s quite a bit different from what I do now,” he said.
“It turned out rather well, and I thought I’ll make a few. They were very large at that time. In fact, the first batch of suns that I made, one of them hangs in The Pepper. So that one is right around 20 years old. They were 4 ft. in diameter suns.”
Golovach created the suns here and there and made large quantities for specific shows here and there.
“Through the years, they’ve just all sold,” he said.
“They’ve kind of become a theme of my artwork. I still do the paintings among other things, but the suns have kind of been an ongoing sub-theme for the past 20 years or so. They have evolved a little bit, but they have been a constant in my creative life the past 20 years.”
TWO NEW MURALS
Golovach’s mural is one of two going up this summer in downtown Plattsburgh.
“Jimmy makes these suns that you might have seen all around town like inside The Pepper,” Amy Guglielmo, project co-founder with Julia Devine, said.
“He constructs these beautiful smiling sun sculptures. It’s bright yellow, and it will be attached to the wall. It will shine a light on downtown Plattsburgh and welcome visitors and locals alike. That’s in progress.”
ALMOST DONE
An August installation is the goal for the sun Golovach constructed out of marine-grade MDL plywood.
“That’s how I started making them, and that’s how I’ve continued to make them,” he said.
“It works out well for this piece that will be part of the downtown mural project.”
The plywood has a papered surface.
“So, it’s extremely smooth,” he said.
“The plywood is cut and sanded, then primed and painted and then embellished to decorate the sun.”
Golovach uses exterior primer and paint for the suns.
“This one is a bit different,” he said.
“Typically when I sell suns to customers, I stress to them that it’s good for a protected-outdoor area. I typically will embellish it with little upholstery tacks and washers and different things to give it a little bit of movement.”
VIBRANT POP-OUT
Since this sun will take the brunt of the elements, he will varnish it, front and back, with three coats.
“Rather than using the metal embellishments, on this one I will use painted and wood embellishments so it will all be sealed. It’s going to be made to last,” Golovach said.
“I don’t want any area where the weather could get inside. This one will be weatherized. It will be protected from the elements.”
The sun will dance on a very large rich-blue medallion because he didn’t want it to blend in with the Mexican eatery’s brick wall.
“I wanted it to really pop out,” Golovach said.
“The brick wall didn’t lend itself for a mural. This way, this can be mounted right on the wall with some distance between so that there’s some air flowing in between the wall and the sun.”
SLOWED HAND
Golovach is creating wood embellishments for the work.
“This production has been slowed because of the humidity this summer,” he said.
“Every coat of paint has to cure for a certain amount of time. It seems as though it’s taking twice along for things to dry because it’s so humid.”
Golovach is a couple of weeks behind in trying to finish it.
“I’m excited,” he said.
“It’s going to be a great addition to downtown. I actually designed the sun to be similar to the sun that is in the Smoked Pepper. The rays are slightly similar, but I thought it would be appropriate to kind of echo what is inside.”
WINGS BLING
Outside Art commissioned Gharan Burton as the lead artist for its “Migrations Mural.”
“That will be on the east wall of the parking lot at City Hall Place, which is 17 Court Street,” Guglielmo said.
“ Our goal is to jazz up City Hall Place parking lot with new murals. The Migrations Mural will celebrate the diversity of people that have moved here or passed through our community and left it a better place.”
Birds will represent different cultures and people from here, people that have moved here.
“Gharan is from Dominica,” she said.
“He will be painting birds from Dominica. We will have artists from Canada, Chile, people representing Irish heritage, German heritage, French and French-Canadian heritage as well.”
ALL IN
Several SUNY Plattsburgh international students will paint birds as well from their native land.
“Someone from Antigua and someone from Vietnam,” Guglielmo said.
“We want to make sure that all the voices that make Plattsburgh so colorful are represented. We are hoping to have a Native-American artist and we really want to include all the different local artists and artists from other places.”
Burton will launch the mural in the next couple of weeks.
“We are currently doing an online fundraising campaign on Facebook,” Guglielmo said.
“So if anyone wants more information, they can go to the Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project on Facebook. They can get updates and information about the artists and their process.”
Anyone who wants to donate toward funding the Smiling Sun project can visit tinyurl.com/yyfaw24g.
Outside Art partnered with Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz to secure a New York State Council on the Arts Decentralization Grant.
“We also received a grant from Plattsburgh Rotary,” she said.
“So, we’re looking for donations and if artists from difficult cultures are interested in painting birds they can get in touch with us on our Outside Art page.”
