PLATTSBURGH — Keeping a strong budget has been a hallmark of Clinton County government over the years, and taking care of it this year and into the future may be a challenge, but legislators are determined to get what they need.
“We are currently confronting one immediate serious challenge and that is the governor’s executive budget proposal to shift even more of the cost of Medicaid from the state to the local taxpayers,” County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry said at Thursday’s North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City, Town and County breakfast.
GOES AGAINST PRECEDENT
Henry was referring to the governor’s proposed plan to divert federal Medicaid revenue from counties to the state coffers to pay for an “ever expanding Medicaid program.”
“This goes against 20 years of state precedent in sharing these federal savings, as well as to subvert Congress’s intent for the distribution of these funds due to the failure of the state to contain our controlled Medicaid costs,” Henry said, adding that the budget plan would shift “billions of dollars in new costs to our local taxpayers.”
Medicaid continues to be the largest state mandate placed upon all county governments, Henry said. The program costs Clinton County about $16.6 million per year, which is about 56% of this year’s tax levy.
If enacted, the governor’s plan would mean the immediate loss to the county of about $1.4 million from this year’s budget, and $2.5 million every year thereafter, Henry said.
WITH A UNITED VOICE
But through advocacy by the New York State Association of Counties, of which County Administrator Michael Zurlo is president, some progress may be being made on making some changes to the governor’s proposed budget, which could alleviate more Medicaid costs for counties.
“We’re making progress,” Henry said.
“This is a great example of when a municipal association speaks with a united voice. They can affect change.”
Henry said State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) has also been instrumental in helping get the Medicaid plan altered.
“I believe there may be some progress,” Henry said.
“So hopefully, this will get turned around. This is extremely important to us.”
Other than the Medicaid scare, Henry said the county is in good shape as usual with another solid budget that features decreases in the tax levy and rate.
“The state of the county is strong, confident, optimistic, and we are well prepared to meet the challenges ahead. and we know there will be challenges and some of them are we are aware of, and of course, some of them are unknown,” he said.
“But using history as our guide, we will persevere and overcome any challenge. I know this because our region has done this time and time again. and I have no reason to doubt that we can and will do it once more should the need arise.”
SENSIBLE BUDGETING
Henry said being prepared is half the battle when dealing with unknown issues, and having a strong budget is they key to preparedness.
“One of the critical ways that our county can mitigate future challenges is through a well prepared, sensible budget. A budget that reflects the legislature’s desire to provide residents with a critical services they demand at a price we can all afford,” he said.
“It is equally important to avoid huge swings in the tax rate in tax levies. Any large swings are counterproductive to both progress and economic development. The legislature is fully aware of this and has succeeded for many years to keep our tax rate and our tax levy stable.”
Over the last two years, the tax levy has decreased and the tax rate has also decreased each of the last five years, Henry said. The tax levy over the last five years has averaged three quarters of 1%, with the last two years seeing a decrease in the tax rate by 1.6%.
Sales tax revenues have also remained strong, Henry said, which helps the budgeting process.
The county has also continued its work on the economic development front, Henry said, marketing shovel-ready sites throughout the county and looking for more opportunities for companies to build or expand.
“This is my fourth State of the County presentation and all of them have been heavy on budgeting and economic development and that is as it should be,” he said.
“We are optimistic and we are confident in our future for many reasons. We are not blind to the challenges that lie ahead, and we are prepared to invest in our economy and in our people.”
