PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) has proposed a new name for the former county airport property.
He asked legislators last week to mull over labeling the site, located off Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh, as the Clinton County Business Innovation Gateway, with C-BIG as an acronym.
“This is for you to take home, take a look at,” Henry said of the proposal paperwork.
“If you have any suggestions, let me know and, once we get all that, we will move forward and see what we can come up with.”
DEVELOP INFRASTRUCTURE
According to the proposal, the project to develop infrastructure at the former airport property in order to create shovel-ready lots for an industrial business park would include construction of a roadway connecting to the existing Industrial Boulevard as well as concrete curbs, a stormwater sewer system, water main installation, sewer main installation and street lights.
The infrastructure would create about 30 developable acres. The county is creating six developable lots totaling 160 acres, and has commitments from three different companies, whose projects would result in the construction of 1.5 million square feet of building space and more than 100 jobs.
“However, as the project progresses, continued reference to the site as the ‘former airport’ or the ‘old airport’ is not conducive to marketing the site,” the proposal reads.
“Further, this reference is cumbersome when seeking further grant applications to support continued development.”
SEE BIG, BE BIG
Henry said work on the name occurred on and off over the last year. When Clinton County Economic Development Director Molly Ryan came on in January, that afforded the ability to spend more time on it.
Factors considered, the proposal said, were region identification, verbiage that indicates forward thinking, inclusivity of every type of business and a usable acronym.
A suggested tagline for the Clinton County Business Innovation Gateway, or C-BIG, was “C-Big. Be Big. Think Big. Build Big.”
But Henry emphasized the name and the logo were placeholders.
“So if you’ve got an idea for the logo, obviously we would certainly consider that or any other idea you may have,” he told legislators.
“Hopefully it’s one of the last times we say, ‘the former Clinton County Airport,” Legislator Josh Kretser (D-Area 9) chimed in.
“Obviously, that’s always been the goal,” Henry said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.