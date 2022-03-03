PLATTSBURGH — Fans of “The Office” are familiar with the phrase, “Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica,” but Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry focused his State of the County remarks on four different “B” words: budgets, borders, business and buildings.
2022 BUDGET
Henry was the first to speak during the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County, City and Town breakfast in the Butcher Block’s Adirondack Room Thursday morning.
Regarding the county’s 2022 budget, he lauded the spending plan’s stability.
“Clinton County’s tax rate and tax levy have remained stable over the last 10 years. As an example, the last five years, the average tax levy increase was at .96%, and the tax rate has decreased an average of .46%. In 2022, both the tax levy and the tax rate decreased.”
NEW IDA DIRECTOR
The chair also stressed having the best people in the right direction to ensure development and implementation of “a first-rate economic development plan, one that works for all.”
He pointed to the county’s recent hire of Molly Ryan, former chief of staff for State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), as executive director of the County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency (IDA), praising her skills at building relationships with the county’s economic development partners like the chamber, TDC and education and workforce development institutions.
“With these strong partners, we will continue to spur economic growth in Clinton County,” Henry said.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Economic development also needs to include infrastructure to support businesses who set up shop in the region, Henry said, listing broadband, affordable housing, child care, workforce development, educational opportunities and environmentally responsible planning.
He pointed to $400,000 in grants the county secured to assist first-time home buyers and renters as well as a broadband study in collaboration with the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board.
The county has distributed thousands of COVID-19 test kits and masks, and its health department has completed 18,000 vaccinations, Henry said.
“Most excitingly, the county has spent many long hours and numerous meetings working with our many partners, again at the chamber, the IDA, the TDC, the federal government and the Town of Plattsburgh to bring to fruition not one, but two major development projects.”
The public-private partnership has helped secure $3.3 million for the projects.
“For a couple of years now, you have heard us speak about much-needed infrastructure at the former county airport, primarily a road, in order to spur development there,” Henry said.
“And here we are today. The bid documents for this road and the infrastructure will not be on the street until the end of the month and we already have two large development projects in the pipeline. This project has already exceeded our expectations.”
BORDER, STATE ISSUES
Laying out several areas that need to be addressed, Henry first called for the full opening of the U.S.-Canada border.
He noted how, at Plattsburgh International Airport, the runway was repaved last year; a new fixed base operator, or FBO, is ready to help meet the summer head-on; and a new air service plan could bring flights to Philadelphia.
“Obviously, the border being open will play a huge role in the success of the airport,” Henry said.
The county also wants to see the intercept of local sales-tax revenues for the state’s distressed hospital fund end. According to Henry, that money, which would have gone to all the county’s component municipalities, was never dispensed.
“We believe that these funds should be returned to the county.”
Henry next called for right-of-way fees for all funded broadband projects to be waived, and the restoration of state funding for local tourism promotion.
“With the restoration of tourism funding, Clinton County feels confident that, with the work the chamber has done, with their Adirondack Coast campaign, people will not just come to visit, they will return to live, to work and play. We will work tirelessly on these and other issues with the assistance of our other local officials and with our great partners at the New York State Association of Counties.”
SYNERGY
Henry said the county is stable, optimistic and confident for many reasons, summarizing the points he laid out in his speech.
“All of this will work in synergy to strengthen our ability to assist businesses to grow, for our area to prosper so that we can attract new people so that our residents can find good jobs here so that they may stay, raise a family, send them to good schools, watch their children and grandchildren grow and prosper, and all the while enjoying the great natural beauty of our area.”
