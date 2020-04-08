PLATTSBURGH — Counselor Portia Allie-Turco checks in with her clients virtually via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many in the healthcare profession, this is the new normal for everything including getting assessed by a medical doctor to counseling services.
Allie-Turco is keenly aware that social-distancing causes isolation, which can increase cabin fever, Seasonal Affective Disorder and depressions.
“Remember that a lot of places of worship where elderly people connect with community, they are going to be doing this virtually,” Allie-Turco, MS, NCC, LMHC, Ward Hall Clinic director and program coordinator for the Counseling Education Department at SUNY Plattsburgh, said.
“Parents can support grandparents in doing readings like story time with their grand kids via the phone. This could be FaceTime or Zoom. Fresh air is very good during a pandemic as long as you practice social distancing. Some of the benefits of living a rural life is that we are not in as crowded areas.
People can still walk their dogs. Pet therapy becomes really crucial. A lot of pets are comforting. That could really be good for people who are homebound.”
Spring cleaning is a productive diversion as well as learning a skill.
“If people want to learn a skill they can do that,” she said.
“They got time. A lot of seniors have been helping to make masks. A lot of my seniors, who are clients, are doing things like that. I know a lot of them have been crocheting little mittens and little hats for the babies at the hospital.”
Beneficial activities like this give seniors a sense of belonging.
“They want to contribute,” Allie-Turco said.
“Being able to contribute is a big deal for elderly people. So tapping into their knowledge base along with the skills that they have learned over many, many years. That would be good.”
Able seniors can virtually volunteer for museums such as the Smithsonian Institute.
“What we know is that when you help others, it really helps with symptoms of depression and anxiety,” she said.
“Some people are actually writing letters to strangers. If these are seniors who are well, and they would like to encourage others.”
Such an outlet is www.lovefortheelderly.org.
“They are still accepting from people to share some encouragement, handwritten notes that people enjoy writing,” Allie-Turco said.
"Our biggest challenge is how do we support everybody."
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
SIGNS & SYMPTOMS OF DEPRESSION
RESOURCES
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, contact 1-800-273-8255
Behavioral Health Services North Mobile Crisis Helpline, contact 1-866-577-3836.
