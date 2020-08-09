Hedging Their Bets: Family replaces longtime hedges

PLATTSBURGH – John and Donna Bell’s backyard is a little more exposed while a new planting of native white cedar takes root on their corner of Grace Avenue in the city.
It replaces a 9-ft. wide behemoth whose void remains visible outside the mid-century residence where the Bells have dwelled for the past 40 years.
‘IT WAS ALWAYS HERE’
A remnant, actually discovered on their neighbor’s property, remains to fence off a swimming pool.
“The hedge was here and big long before we moved in,” Donna said.
“Nine feet across the top. It went down the driveway, turned the corner went across the side of the house, and it turned and went up the neighbor’s driveway and all the way back. It was always here.”
The hedge’s removal was due to it being dead inside and its proximity to the road.
“So, the snow plow with the salty snow plowed up against the hedge,” she said.
“And the past two years, just really made holes in it. Just really killed it.”
LIKE PEOPLE
The hedge was trimmed annually to keep it in good condition.
“Even like people, a hedge can only last so long,” Donna said.
“It had used itself up and was hollow inside and a lot of dead branches that were showing now from the road. We decided it had to come out.”
In two days, the landscapers cleared out the old hedge and installed the new one.
“Of course, we feel wide open,” Donna said of the unobstructed neighborly view.
“But, the hedge is growing. They said it’s going to grow about a foot a year. It’s already looking fabulous, I think, for being a new hedge. I’m keeping it watered. It costs a lot of money to do a hedge, so you might as well take care of it.”
THIS HUMONGOUS THING
Her gardening tasks this summer are pulling weeds and killing weeds and grasses that grew in this area she never knew were there.
“The hedge being new, it’s sort of lacy and you can kind of see in,” Donna said.
“So, you can see what’s horrible. That has kept me extremely busy. There’s one area that I haven’t gotten to yet, but it’s way back in the corner next to the old hedge.”
Two branches have fallen from a tamarisk that receives more wind in the absence of the huge hedge.
“It’s an Asian-type tree that has feather leaf and feather flower,” Donna said.
“The flower is pink and just waves in the air. I’ve had it 20 years or more. I didn’t know that you’re supposed to cut it down every year and it grows back up being feathery.
“So mine has become this humongous thing in my backyard. So big that the storm the other day took a couple of branches. So, now I have that to work on.”
