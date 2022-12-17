PLATTSBURGH — In a scene eerily reminiscent of the Ice Storm of 1998, heavy precipitation knocked down trees and power lines Friday night into Saturday morning causing power outages to wide swaths of the region.
According to the New York State Electric and Gas web site, power was knocked out to 1,982 customers in Clinton County and 2,033 in Essex County. Most of the outages occurred late Friday night or in the early morning hours of Saturday.
National Grid reported that 1,017 customers were affected in the region.
Heavy snow fell most of the day Friday and into Saturday, blanketing trees and power lines with an idyllic white layer. But despite the beautiful picture Mother Nature painted, it was also dangerous.
Trees fell on power lines knocking out power and forcing utility crews to scramble to make repairs, and limbs fell across roadways in some instances blocking traffic.
In Clinton County, Peru was the hardest hit with 587 customers losing power, followed by Schuyler Falls with 441 customers out.
In the Morrisonville area of Schuyler Falls, power went out around 9:30 p.m. Friday, and did not return until around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Reports of vehicles sliding off roads were also prevalent throughout the night Friday and Saturday morning.
"It was wet and heavy snow that we normally don't get," Kelly Donoghue, deputy director of Clinton County Emergency Services, said.
"That's the problem with wet heavy snow. Tree limbs were bending."
Power line crews continued to work throughout the region Saturday looking to restore power as quickly as possible.
Donoghue said there were multiple reports of motor vehicle accidents in the county, but none appeared to be major.
Donoghue said people, especially older folks, should take caution when clearing such wet and heavy snow.
"Take a break, go slow and look out for each other," he said.
