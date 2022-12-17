PLATTSBURGH — In a scene eerily reminiscent of the Ice Storm of 1998, heavy precipitation knocked down trees and power lines Friday night into Saturday morning causing power outages to wide swaths of the region.
According to the New York State Electric and Gas web site, power was knocked out to 1,982 customers in Clinton County and 2,033 in Essex County. Most of the outages occurred late Friday night or in the early morning hours of Saturday.
As of noon on Saturday, the update was about 4,700 customers in the company’s Plattsburgh division were without power. The Plattsburgh division includes areas of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, and St. Lawrence counties.
NYSEG said it expects this will be a multiple day event, and will provide restoration times once the extent of the damage is more thoroughly assessed.
National Grid said Saturday that the company had restored power to 54,000 of the 79,000 customers affected by storm damage. Among the hardest hit areas were Essex, Warren and Washington counties in the Adirondacks and eastern New York, and St. Lawrence county in northern New York.
“Public safety is our top priority as our field force restores service and repairs the widespread power line damage across the region,” said Matt Barnett, National Grid’s Vice President of New York Electric Operations.
“The weight of the snow caused damage to our transmission and distribution systems, and many of these points are located in difficult to reach areas off roadways and in remote or wooded areas.”
Heavy snow fell most of the day Friday and into Saturday, blanketing trees and power lines with an idyllic white layer. But despite the beautiful picture Mother Nature painted, it was also dangerous.
Trees fell on power lines knocking out power and forcing utility crews to scramble to make repairs, and limbs fell across roadways in some instances blocking traffic.
In Clinton County, Peru was the hardest hit with 587 customers losing power, followed by Schuyler Falls with 441 customers out.
In the Morrisonville area of Schuyler Falls, power went out around 9:30 p.m. Friday, and did not return until around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Initial reports indicate damage from the storm includes downed trees and transmission lines, which has caused additional damage and has delayed travel for crews. As the storm makes its way through the area, tree’s continue to come down making some area’s inaccessible.
In addition to utilizing the crews pre-staged in the region this week, more line and tree crews were deployed early Saturday morning, resulting in a total of nearly 400 field workers servicing the region today, NYSEG said.
The company has also deployed the use of drones to assist in the inaccessible areas.
Reports of vehicles sliding off roads were also prevalent throughout the night Friday and Saturday morning.
"It was wet and heavy snow that we normally don't get," Kelly Donoghue, deputy director of Clinton County Emergency Services, said.
"That's the problem with wet heavy snow. Tree limbs were bending."
Power line crews continued to work throughout the region Saturday looking to restore power as quickly as possible.
Donoghue said there were multiple reports of motor vehicle accidents in the county, but none appeared to be major.
Donoghue said people, especially older folks, should take caution when clearing such wet and heavy snow.
"Take a break, go slow and look out for each other," he said.
