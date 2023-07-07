PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County has launched a program to assist families with behavioral health needs through its HEARTT initiative.
“HEARTT stands for Healing, Empowerment, Advocacy, Resilience and Trauma Transformation and consists of a coalition of county agencies, medical practices, behavioral health providers, advocacy groups and peer organizations that assist families with behavioral health needs,” Richelle Gregory, Clinton County Director of Community Services, said.
“The HEARTT Coalition convenes to better serve and strengthen the current Children and Families Service infrastructure in Clinton County. We are stakeholders and partners that create the framework for the Clinton County Systems of Care (SOC). The Systems of Care framework is a coordinated network of services and supports organized to meet the physical, mental, social, emotional, educational and developmental needs of children and their families.”
In partnership with National Alliance of Mental Health of the Champlain Valley, Dodge Marketing & Communications of Plattsburgh was contracted to design and promote www.caringfornorthcountrykids.com.
“The site is essentially a search engine for symptoms and conditions related to children’s behavioral health based upon keywords provided by the member organizations who can assist families with these issues,” according to Rick Dodge, principal at Dodge Marketing & Communications.
“It’s very intuitive and easy to navigate. We are proud to work with HEARTT on this important initiative.”
John Bernardi, Executive Director of the United Way of the Adirondack Region said, “The HEARTT Coalition is a great example of the collaborative spirit that sets our region apart and helps to ensure that people in need can access and be supported by an extensive network of public and private agencies, working in concert with each other.”
Bernardi continued, “We are blessed in this region to have strong partners and a genuine willingness to share resources and put consumers first. HEARTT takes it all to the next level.”
The HEARTT coalition consists of the Autism Alliance of Northeastern NY, Behavioral Health Services North, Champlain Valley Family Center, Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country Inc., Children’s Single Point of Access (C-SPOA), Clinton County Probation, Clinton County Department of Social Services, Clinton County Health Department, Clinton County Mental Health & Addiction Services, CVPH Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Mountain View Pediatrics, NAMI of the Champlain Valley, Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, Plattsburgh Primary Care Pediatrics, and the Plattsburgh YMCA.
