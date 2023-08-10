SARANAC LAKE — New York state is preparing to make a massive investment in its infrastructure and environment with its $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act. On Friday, locals will be able to learn about how this money could be used locally, pitch ideas and speak face-to-face with state experts in a listening session at the Harrietstown Town Hall.
The session will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the town hall at 39 Main St. in Saranac Lake.
To register for this session, go to the Environmental Bond Act website at ny.gov/bondact.
The event was originally scheduled for July 14 but was postponed because of extensive flooding and infrastructure damage in the North Country, including Long Lake. Ironically, one of the bond act’s stated goals is “reducing flood risks” as climate change is expected to make these severe flooding events more common in the future. Several main roads in Long Lake flooded, and it took a few weeks for all of them to be reopened.
CLIMATE CHANGE
A portion of the bond act funding is for preparing the state for the impacts of climate change, which have been seen this summer in the days when communities have been flooded with deluges of rain or when the sun has been obscured by thick smoke from wildfires in Canada to the north.
The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act passed on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot, with 67.62% of New York voters approving the spending.
The bond act will allow state agencies, local governments, community-based organizations and “other stakeholders” to access some of that funding in the coming years.
A group of state agencies is currently identifying needs for environmental funding in the state while holding this listening tour.
The state has also created a web survey at tinyurl.com/5n8fbzn9, where members of the public can pitch project ideas. This isn’t a formal funding application, but could inform the state’s eventual decisions. There will be a separate formal funding application later on.
PRIORITIES FOR FUNDING
Key purposes for this funding include ensuring the safety of drinking water, improving water infrastructure, protecting and restoring natural spaces and farms, reducing flood risks, preparing the state for the impacts of climate change, investing in green energy to reduce carbon emissions, which contribute to climate change and air pollution.
Money could go toward protecting forest lands to store or reduce carbon and methane pollution; upgrading the state’s fish hatcheries; restoring trails and building new ones; improve existing parks, campgrounds and nature centers or open new ones; conserving open space land; reducing algal blooms; protecting threatened and endangered species and restoring wetlands, streams, forests and wildlife habitats.
The state could relocate or raise flood-prone roadways and upgrade dams, bridges and culverts. The money could be used to purchase electric school buses or upgrade public school and state-owned buildings for increased energy efficiency and renewable energy generation.
“To be considered bondable, projects must have a useful life of at least 10 years,” according to the state bond act website. “Routine maintenance and equipment are generally not bondable.”
FIVE CATEGORIES
The $4.2 billion of spending is split into five categories — $1.5 billion for climate change mitigation; $1.1 billion for restoration and flood risk reduction; $650 million for water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure; $650 million for open space land conversation and recreation; and $300 million for other projects as a catch-all.
The funding will support the expansion of existing programs and may also involve creating new programs.
The funds are expected to start moving this year, according to the state’s bond act website. The bond act should not cause an increase in state taxes, since payments made through the state’s general fund are already accounted for in the state’s long-term financial plan. The general fund is where the majority of state taxes go.
The state estimates these investments in infrastructure and green energy will support 84,000 jobs. The state has promised to ensure that prevailing wages are required for workers on projects funded by the bond act, to require apprenticeship agreements for state agencies and municipalities receiving large amounts of bond act funds, and to include “Buy America” provisions for iron and steel.
Between 35% and 40%, of the funds will go toward “disadvantaged communities” impacted by environmental challenges.
There are no designated disadvantaged communities in the Tri-Lakes area. Out of 4,918 census tracts across the state, 1,736 are designated as disadvantaged communities, holding under a third of the state’s population.
A map of these communities, as well as the criteria considered in this designation, with local data, can be found at tinyurl.com/5n8fh74x.
