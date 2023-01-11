PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department’s (CCHD) Healthy Neighborhoods Program (HNP) will kick off 2023 with door-to-door outreach in the City of Plattsburgh.
HNP staff will provide brief, in-home surveys to identify health and safety concerns and provide appropriate home safety education and products at no cost to the families that participate.
“These visits are designed to assess health and safety topics in the home,” Maryann Barto, public health educator, said.
“Once safety concerns have been identified, staff will educate residents on those identified issues and provide appropriate home safety products, such as smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers.”
During the home visit, HNP staff will discuss fire safety and determine the best way to reduce household accidents.
Education also includes: indoor air quality, carbon monoxide poisoning, lead poisoning and other household health and safety topics.
When appropriate, HNP will also cover asthma prevention tactics in order to reduce airway irritants in the home and infant safety concerns. Information about community resources and referrals to other programs will also be made available during these visits.
The City of Plattsburgh will be the focus region for January to March. However, participation in HNP is free and open to all Clinton County residents.
Residents who are interested in participating in the program can contact HNP at (518) 565-4870 or www.clintonhealth.org/healthyneighborhoods to schedule a visit.
“This is a great opportunity for our residents to receive education and free products provided by CCHD. We encourage all residents to sign-up for this program and schedule an appointment with our staff,” Barto said.
“We strive to help families have the safest home possible.”
