PLATTSBURGH — Upstate healthcare workers are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to close the Medicaid coverage gap amid one of the “greatest healthcare crises in generations.”
Currently, the Medicaid reimbursement rate is 75% for rural Upstate hospitals from Buffalo to Plattsburgh, leaving a 25% “coverage gap” in a patient’s bill that these hospitals are responsible for.
Hochul’s proposed budget, if passed as is, would increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate by 5% for Upstate hospitals.
BENEFITS OFFSET
The local 1199SEIU healthcare workers union, though, says that’s not enough.
“Her proposed 5% Medicaid rate increase is entirely offset by the elimination of savings from the 340B Drug Pricing Program and the cut to the indigent care pool,” 1199SEIU’s North Country Vice President, Mary Wilsie, said during a press conference at CVPH Wednesday.
“The budget includes cuts of $700 million from safety net hospitals; reverses course on a major victory last year (of) raising the pay of homecare workers to $3 above the minimum wage; reduces wages for consumer directed home health aides by $4.09 per hour; and fails to provide adequate funding increases to nursing homes as they struggle to recruit and retain staff to comply with nursing home reform laws.”
PUSHING FOR HIGHER BOOST
Wilsie said they instead are asking for a 10% increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for Upstate hospitals as well as a 20% increase to Upstate nursing homes for the 2024 state budget.
She said the 5% increase the governor has agreed to would just potentially widen the current gap.
“It’s not going to make anything better,” Wilsie told the Press-Republican.
“It’s just going to probably widen the gap even more, especially if you’re taking money away from our safety net hospitals. It’s going to widen the gap even more between, you know, the Upstate area, and what other reimbursement rates are across the state.”
As it stands, Downstate hospitals’ Medicaid reimbursement rates are approximately 20% higher than Upstate, which has only added to the staffing issues many local hospitals are facing, she added.
“It’s no wonder that our facilities can’t be financially viable, because it’s costing them more to provide the care than what they’re getting reimbursed for … if they’re losing money on providing the care, they don’t have the money to recruit and reinvest in their workers and retain their staff.”
“It’s a very hard situation for our employers. Unless we can make some changes with the reimbursement rates, I don’t see things getting any better.”
‘IT’S A TOUGH TIME’
Wilsie was joined at the press conference Wednesday by other 1199SEIU healthcare workers, leadership from the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) and local elected officials.
Michelle LeBeau, president and COO of CVPH, shared similar thoughts about the Medicaid rates and its effect on hospitals and nursing homes’ ability to hire staff.
“I think all of us know that coming out of COVID, health care, hospitals, nursing homes, other care partners in the community are in really dark places as it relates to being able to hire staff and to cover the cost of inflation, and to make sure that we’re going to be here for extended periods of time, to care for our communities and the people who have entrusted us to serve them into being here for them day in and day out,” LeBeau said.
“It’s a tough time. It’s a difficult space for us to be in, and I do believe that the voices of this team can make a difference as we start to ask questions and dig in deeper for the support that we need from our governments so badly.”
‘15 YEARS WITHOUT A PAY RAISE?’
Mary Tashjian, a long-time 1199SEIU member and operating room technician at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, said they are long overdue for an increase in rates.
“New York State has not raised the Medicaid payments paid to nursing homes in the last 15 years, except for a meager 1% raise in 2022 for inflation,” Tashjian said.
“Who would work for 15 years without a pay raise? I certainly would not.”
JONES SUPPORT
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said that length of time is unacceptable.
“We shouldn’t be at a place where we’re asking the people that have taken care of us, especially through COVID, and then prior years and continue to do (so), we shouldn’t ask them time and time again to come here and advocate our government to increase rates,” Jones said.
“But they do it because they care about their community and the patients that they serve here …
Jones added that the assembly’s proposed reimbursement rates were “more than reasonable.”
“We’re just asking to keep closing that gap instead of keep widening that gap,” he said.
“We know we’re not going to get there — although many of my colleagues and myself wanted to get there — this year, honestly, but … what I’m trying to say is this is a very reasonable, reasonable proposal to close that gap. We didn’t ask for it all at once but we are closing that gap.”
‘DO NO HARM’
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman also added his support for a future rate increase.
“Our local healthcare heroes took an oath to do no harm,” Cashman said.
“With their fingers on the pulse of our healthcare system they are once again sounding the alarm before it is too late. I am proud to stand with this courageous group to bring attention to this vital issue. Rural communities like ours need the final NYS Budget to close the funding in the Medicare Gap.”
In addition to a Medicaid rate increase, 1199SEIU members are also asking the state to:
• Restore the $700 million in safety-net funding and increase it by an additional $600 million.
• Preserve the investment made last year in Fair Pay for Home Care to stabilize the homecare workforce and undo the drastic proposed cuts to wages for workers employed through the consumer-directed program.
• Raise the minimum wage to $21.25 by 2027, followed by indexing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.