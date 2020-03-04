Let’s stay healthy.
Do all those easy things we hear all the time to prevent sickness.
The rise of COVID-19, the latest type of coronavirus to pop up, is captivating the globe.
It’s more important now more than ever for us to be conscientious of our health.
Recent reports from the CDC are saying it’s not a question of if, but when cases of COVID-19 will start to hit the U.S. at a rapid pace and how various communities will be affected.
Just in the last few days, more and more cases have been confirmed in the U.S., including New York.
There is still plenty to be learned about the emerging infliction and how it’s transmitted.
The CDC believes the virus mainly spreads person-to-person and has stated specific ways it can be transmitted.
• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)
• Via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes
• These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs
Now, let’s face it: we’re not all doctors and health professionals.
It’s up to the people in the health field to find a solution to this brewing problem.
What we have all read in the news about the virus is one thing.
Most in our country have not been affected, though, but that response will change in time if the virus hits close to home.
The disease, which is believed to have originated in the central Chinese province of Hubei, is beginning to surge in other countries.
A recent TIME report cited recent upticks of COVID-19 cases in South Korea, Italy and Iran.
Various countries such as Brazil and Finland recently reported their first confirmed cases of the virus.
With all the unknown factors and no exact cure, it’s important we do what we can to be proactive.
There’s no point in worrying or panicking.
There’s a lot of ways to say it, but control your controllables.
Unless it’s absolutely necessary, it’s probably best to not travel abroad right now and limit chances of being exposed to any elements of COVID-19.
If you have a trip planned to a distant country, such as the ones with many confirmed cases of the virus, you might consider re-scheduling.
Yes, you may have money invested, but think about your health and the health of others that surround you, whether it be family members, friends or coworkers.
Decide whether or not it’s truly worth it.
Traveling is just one thing we can control, but also keep those common health tips in mind.
Wash your hands, don’t touch your face or rub your eyes and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
Carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer with you throughout the day if you’re not at home and can’t wash your hands as frequently as you may want.
The point being, do everything you can to prevent the spread of germs or being exposed to anything that could make you ill.
This recent outbreak that started in December 2019 is unique.
COVID-19 needs to be taken seriously.
As much as we all would like to think it’s not something that will affect us, nobody can say that right now.
That fact alone is, without a doubt, scary, but there’s no reason for us all not to be living healthy lifestyles and taking care of our bodies to the best of our abilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.