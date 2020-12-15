PLATTSBURGH – Though the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out is welcome news, getting a vaccine is not for everyone.
Dr. Darci Beiras, Chief Medical Officer at Adirondack Health, shared precautions healthcare providers may want to take with patients who should not receive the vaccine or should delay getting the vaccine.
She was a panelist for “What we know about the Vaccine in the North Country” webinar hosted Monday afternoon by the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
UNKNOWN REACTIONS
“Dr. (Keith) Collins already mostly mentioned that there were some concerns we heard recently about those people in the UK who had the anaphylactic reaction,” Beiras, said.
“And as he mentioned, we really don't know that they reacted to. Just that they had a history of severe allergic reactions in the past.
"One thing that you may see if you are looking things up is that the National Health Service in the UK has recommended that anybody who had any significant reaction to anything, so whether it's food, an environmental allergen, anything like that and that they carry an EpiPen; to not get the vaccine at this time.”
Here, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently clarified that statement.
“And actually said, the only people who truly shouldn't receive it are those who have had a severe allergic reaction to a component of a specific Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” Beiras said.
“So if you've had a reaction on to an oral medication, if you've had a reaction to food or if you have a family history of anaphylaxis; those are not actual contraindications to this vaccine.
“One of the things that we do want to pay attention to is that if somebody did have a severe reaction to some other injectable vaccine or any injectable medication that we might want to watch them a little bit closer if they were to receive it just in case to make sure they don't have a reaction.”
AT RISK POPULATIONS
There are other groups of patients, where vaccinations are really not contraindicated, but people in these populations might really want to have a conversation with their health care providers.
“It's not necessarily because the vaccine isn't safe in these groups, it's just that we don't really have the data,” she said.
“These groups include patients who are immunocompromised or they are on immunosuppressive medication or they have some other disease process going on or something like HIV because they are more at increased risk of COVID disease.”
These groups also include pregnant patients.
“Again, same increased risk of disease, and also could potentially increase the risk of complications of pregnancy including preterm delivery," Beiras said.
“The other group that we really don't know much about is lactating mothers just because we haven't had COVID around long enough and we haven't had the vaccine long enough. We don't know if it passes into breast milk.”
People falling in these groups should discuss the following with their healthcare providers:
What is their risk of catching the disease? How much COVID is in a community? Where do they work? What do they do? What is that risk if they happen to catch COVID?
“And that discussion should also include the side effects of the vaccination to see if that benefit does outweigh that risk in most of these patients,” Beiras said.
“Some other reasons why they might want to delay the vaccine if patients had had another vaccine recently.”
VACCINATION DELAYS
Right now, the medical guidance is for patients not to have another vaccine within a 14-day window.
“So if you just had a flu vaccine, you are probably not wanting to get the COVID vaccine quite yet,” she said.
“But in a couple of weeks, we're all for it. And again not because of necessarily harm, but we just don't know the safety or how well the vaccine will necessarily work at that point.”
Another reason that healthcare providers might want to delay vaccination is for patients who have had a recent infection.
“We want to make sure that their symptoms have resolved and that they're not in isolation from having the COVID disease,” Beiras said.
“Because we do have evidence that patients are not likely to get a second infection of COVID within about 90 days.
“If a patient has gotten monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma as part of their treatment for COVID disease, we also want to delay receiving a vaccine for about 90 days to avoid any interference with how they respond to that vaccine to make sure they get the appropriate immunity.”
If anyone has had any exposure to somebody with COVID, he/she/they might want to hold getting the vaccine also.
“We don't want you to possibly transmit the virus to somebody else who is waiting for their vaccine or to the healthcare providers who are administering it,” Beiras said.
“That being said in certain situations, such as in a nursing home or in other locations, we may still want to go ahead and give that vaccine because we don't have any extra exposure there.
“Even though we don't always have it available right now, talk with your provider the next time you see him or visit. We can work on answering some of the questions that you have.”
