Free caregiver training offered
PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Office for the Aging is providing a Caregiver Training session on February 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Do you help a loved one, friend, or neighbor? If so, this information is for you.
Learn more about home modifications that can make aging at home easier and about programs that maybe able to help with the costs.
The program will be offered via Zoom. Participants may access the session via computer or telephone.
For more information or to register, call Clinton County Office for the
Aging at 518-565-4620 or email aging@clintoncountygov.com.
There is no cost to participate.
