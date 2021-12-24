PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported four new COVID-related fatalities from Tuesday through Thursday.
Two of the individuals resided in Clinton County, while the other two lived in Franklin and Essex counties.
These deaths bring the total number of fatalities in the tri-county area to 138: 57 in Clinton, 52 in Essex and 29 in Franklin.
ESSEX CENTER RESIDENT
Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said her county's decedent was a long-term care resident of the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Elizabethtown.
She noted the individual was fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 prior to becoming ill.
Several Essex Center residents have died since October. ECHD has reported two COVID outbreaks there this fall.
The facility was the site of what was likely the tri-county area's deadliest outbreak last year. From August to October 2020, 100 residents, staff and contacts of staff tested positive, and 16 of the residents died.
BY THE NUMBERS
From Tuesday through Thursday, the Clinton County Health Department reported 199 new COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, 354 residents were in isolation and 711 were in quarantine.
ECHD posted 118 new cases that day, and an active total of 208.
Franklin County Public Health's updates noted a collective 61 new cases over the three-day period. On Thursday, the agency was monitoring 192 cases in isolation, and a total of 787 in isolation/quarantine.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported five new cases and 28 active in Akwesasne's southern portion Tuesday.
Three tribal members were hospitalized, though two were not considered active cases due to the amount of time they had spent under the hospital's care. An additional 32 people were in precautionary quarantine.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said there were 24 COVID patients in the Plattsburgh facility Thursday, four of whom were in the intensive care unit.
SAFETY TIPS
Due to the high number of active COVID-19 cases heading into the holidays, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Council of Akwesasne put out the following recommended safety tips in a press release:
• Limit gatherings to individuals in your immediate bubble.
• Wear a properly fitted mask that covers your nose and mouth in all public indoor spaces to help protect yourself and others.
• Stay six feet from others who don’t live with you.
• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water and/or use hand sanitizer if soap and water not available.
• Avoid visiting others and traveling if you are not feeling well.
• Get tested if you are symptomatic.
• Quarantine if you are exposed to COVID and get tested at least seven days following a suspected exposure.
The two entities also encouraged residents to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.
"The vaccines have been proven safe and effective at preventing severe symptoms, which could result in hospitalization or death," the release said.
GET VACCINATED
All New Yorkers age 5 or older are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Resources on where to go and where to pre-register are listed on page A2.
You can also go to vac
cinefinder.org/search/ to find clinics and locations by zip code and preferred vaccine, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State. The state will be launching a portal through which at-home tests can be requested.
