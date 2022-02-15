PLATTSBURGH — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area continues to decrease, with local health departments reporting just shy of 400 new cases from Friday through Monday.
That trend holds true for the greater North Country region as well, though the seven-county area still outpaces the rest of the state in four positivity metrics.
REGIONAL STATS
On Sunday, 8.1% of COVID tests in the North Country came back with positive results, more than twice the statewide positivity rate of 3%. Additionally, there were 32.2 new cases per 100,000 people.
Over a seven-day rolling average, the region had a 7.9% positivity rate and saw 52.1 new cases per 100,000 people.
The “cases per 100,000” metric is used to equalize data among regions of different populations.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
From Friday through Monday, the Clinton County Health Department reported 175 new lab-confirmed cases.
The Essex County Health Department posted 93 new cases, while Franklin County Public Health shared 125.
Those two agencies include positive results from at-home COVID tests in their totals.
As of Monday, 112 cases remained active in Franklin County, 20 of whom were inmates: 13 at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, six at Franklin Correctional and one at Upstate Correctional.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Health officials have said getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus.
Information on where to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is listed on page A8.
Testing resources are also available and listed on page A8. You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.