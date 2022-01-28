PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported about 950 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday through Thursday.
There were 30 COVID-positive patients, four of whom were in the intensive care unit, at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh Thursday, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Clinton County Health Department posted a total of 435 new cases, all of which were based on lab-processed positive results.
The Essex County Health Department reported 262 new cases over the three-day period, while Franklin County Public Health said 254 new cases had emerged.
Those agencies include both lab-confirmed and at-home test results in their totals.
FCPH noted that 27 of the county’s 359 active cases were inmates: seven each at Bare Hill and Franklin correctional facilities, one at Upstate Correctional and 12 at Franklin County Jail.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services posted 40 new cases between Jan. 21 to 25. As of Tuesday, 26 active cases remained under the tribe’s jurisdiction.
“We kindly remind community members and guests that the omicron variant continues to pose a risk, so please wear a mask over your mouth and nose in all public places in Akwesasne’s southern portion,” the tribal agencies said in press release.
REGIONAL POSITIVITY
Though the seven-county North Country region has seen a decline in test positivity rates over the past couple weeks, state-posted figures up to date as of Wednesday showed the area had the highest positivity rate of all 10 of the state’s regions, at 14.5%, as well as the highest rate over a seven-day average, at 15.3%.
CVPH Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Rietsema has said that downstate regions’ COVID trends tend to be about two weeks ahead of the North Country’s.
The state’s figures also showed that, throughout this week, the COVID hospitalization rate and the number of cases in ICU beds in the region started to dip.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps to prevent hospitalization and death due to the virus, health officials have said.
Information on where to get vaccinated is listed on page A8.
Testing resources are also available and listed on page A8. You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
Go to covidtests.gov to order four free at-home COVID tests from the federal government. There is a limit of one order per residential address.
