PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported around 400 new COVID-19 cases from Friday through Monday.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Clinton County Health Department posted 190 new cases, and was monitoring 309 residents in isolation and 427 in quarantine.
Essex County Health Department said 85 additional cases were reported. The agency had 202 active cases under its jurisdiction Monday.
Franklin County Public Health shared there were 121 new cases over the four-day period. Out of 240 total cases, one was a Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmate; 658 county residents were in either isolation or quarantine.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported that 17 new cases had emerged in Akwesasne’s southern portion between Friday and Monday.
The tribe had 35 active cases, and an additional 28 members were in precautionary quarantine. Of four who were hospitalized due to COVID, two were not considered active cases.
In a press release, the tribe urged caution ahead of the holiday season.
“Vaccinations offer the most effective protection for yourself, your family and loved ones; but please limit gatherings to only those within your immediate bubble, wear a mask over your nose and mouth in all public places, practice social distancing with those who do not live with you, stay home if you are sick, and get tested if you are symptomatic or at least seven seven days following a suspected exposure.”
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
All New Yorkers ages 5 or older are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and all 16 or older can get a booster shot.
You can also go to vaccinefinder.org/search/ to find clinics and locations by zip code and preferred vaccine, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
