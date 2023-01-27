PLATTSBURGH — North Country health departments are hoping recently-completed community health assessments will guide them toward better health for North Country residents.
Preventing chronic disease, promoting well being and preventing mental health and substance abuse disorders once again are top items that need to be addressed in the region.
The Clinton and Essex County Health Departments, in conjunction with University of Vermont Healthcare Network released the assessments, which provides a comprehensive picture of a community’s health status, factors leading to health inequities and resources available to improve health, for 2022-24.
The assessments also include the Community Health Improvement Plan, which details interventions and activities that a variety of partners will take on collectively in an effort to improve the overall health of residents.
CLINTON COUNTY
The process to complete the assessment and plan in Clinton County takes approximately 14 months and includes a resident health survey, a stakeholder survey, a review of over 300 health indicators, a community health priority setting session and the creation of shared action plans.
The two top priority health issues that were identified through the assessment were: Prevent Chronic Diseases and Promote Well-Being and Prevent Mental and Substance Use Disorders, the same priority areas featured in the 2019-2021 CHA.
“The current assessment and improvement plan most definitely reflect an update to what we know about health in our community and what we feel we need to do about it versus an overhaul in our thinking,” Mandy Snay, Director of Health Planning and Promotion at CCHD, said.
“Priority areas have not changed for several assessment cycles, which continues to speak to the complexity of the issues and solutions needed to make a lasting impact.”
Despite no change in priority health issues, there were small changes made to the process that are reflected in the final documents. For example, survey tools were adjusted to improve the type of analysis that could be done and, for the first time, virtual attendance options were offered for priority setting events to maximize participation.
These small changes allowed assessment leaders to better understand resident concerns, inequities and service gaps, Snay added.
“We were able to use this deeper understanding to expand the assessment’s ‘Community Profile’, which, in my opinion, is the most important piece of the assessment as it informs the action plans of the CHIP.”
The Clinton County 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment and the resulting community health improvement plan can now be found at www.clintonhealth.org/pdf%20files/CHA_CHIP.pdf
ESSEX COUNTY
The Essex County Health Department along with the hospital and Adirondack Health, worked together to come up with plans for that county by assessing the health of the county’s population and target areas for improvement by looking at:
· The community’s current health status, needs and issues
· Contributing factors to health risks and outcomes
· Community resources and assets that can be mobilized to improve population health.
Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh, MPH, said “The Community Health Assessment helps us identify and prioritize the health challenges currently facing Essex County residents. The findings are from a two-year process of collecting and analyzing data and consulting with stakeholders throughout the community and the region.”
Darci Beiras, MD, Adirondack Health’s Chief Medical Officer, added, “The CHA is a powerful tool in that it helps health care providers and agencies collaborate on prevention programs and service interventions specifically designed to improve the overall health and wellbeing of all Essex County communities.”
Accompanying the Community Health Assessment is the Community Health Improvement Plan which will guide community health initiative planning and funding priorities through 2024.
Elizabethtown Community Hospital Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Julie Tromblee, MSN, said “The comprehensive CHA helps stakeholders in Essex County determine how and where resources should be allocated to best meet the needs of our community.”
The 2022-2024 Community Health Improvement Plan areas of focus include:
· Prevent Chronic Disease
· Promote Well Being and Prevent Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders
· Promote Healthy Women, Infants and Children
A downloadable PDF of the Community Health Assessment and Service Plan is available online at https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/community-health-assessment.
