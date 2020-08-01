Health Department: Be careful near rabies bait packets

PLATTSBURGH — Pet owners around Clinton County are urged to be aware of rabies vaccines being distributed in the wild next week.
Pale green packets are being dropped in wooded areas between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5 to vaccinate local raccoons and skunks from the deadly disease through the Wildlife Vaccination Project.
The vaccines are surrounded by a sweet ‘bait’ substance that is known to appeal to raccoons and skunks.
The animals are vaccinated when they bite into the bait containing the vaccine.
“Contact with the vaccine does not cause rabies,” a Clinton County Health Department press release notes.
“If you find a bait in a wooded area leave it there.”
PET CAUTION
If you find a bait packet on your property and need to move it, the Health Department says to wear gloves and place the bait in a wooded area or where it is more likely to be found by wildlife.
This vaccine has been shown to be safe in many animals including dogs and cats.
“Eating a large number of baits may cause a temporary upset stomach in your pet, but it does not pose a long-term health risk,” the release said.
“Please contact your veterinarian for more information.”
If a pet finds a bait packet, don’t try to take it from their mouth; you may get bitten and exposed to the vaccine.
If you become exposed to the liquid vaccine inside the bait, wash the area with soap and water.
For more information call the Clinton County Health Departmentat 518-565-4870.
