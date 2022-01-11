Active Living with Diabetes Workshop
PLATTSBURGH --Clinton County Office for the Aging will offer "Active Living with Diabetes Virtual Workshop" led by trained facilitators beginning January 25th.
Active Living with Diabetes is an evidence-based self-management program.
People with diabetes need to live a healthy life while living with their disease.
Learning how to manage physical and emotional problems can be challenging, but it can be done.
This is a six-week program that will meet on Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Learn to be an active self-manager through problem solving, decision making, goal setting, and action planning.
Each participant will be provided with a tool kit that introduces information and skills that are helping many people with many different health conditions lead a healthy life.
The program can help participants choose the tools that will be best for them.
Take a big step towards managing your chronic conditions.
The Clinton County Office for the Aging is here to help.
Please call Sean or Jody at the Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620 to register.
