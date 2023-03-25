PLATTSBURGH — When a baby dies, it’s a profound loss to all who looked forward to seeing the new life thrive in the world.
A local perinatal hospice offers a measure of comfort, Champ Boxes, to mothers experiencing maternal grief.
“When we were in Kansas City, one the families that supported us had a son the year before we had our daughter, and they named him Champ,” Sarah Munn Wojtaszek, founder and executive director of Healing Grace: Center for Hope and Healing, said.
“His mom, Jill, started a program in Kansas City called Champ Boxes. So when I started my organization, I knew that I was going to carry her program over to my organization and call them Champ Boxes in honor of Champ who was born Aug. 27, 2007.”
‘IN MEMORY OF CHAMP’
Grace, Munn Wojtaszek and her husband, Keith’s, late daughter, was born Dec. 2, 2008.
In her Champ Box, a photo box, Munn Wojtaszek puts keepsakes.
“So, I keep all of her items,” she said.
“I keep her footprints in it. I keep different things that connect me to her in that box. We also put a sticker on the back that honors Champ. It says, ‘In memory of Champ,’ and it has his date of birth. It’s all about honoring the babies and remembering them and his legacy.”
The Champ Box items include toothbrush, toothpaste, brush, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, lip balm, tea, hot chocolate, hair ties, a book supporting their grief journey after this loss, and a letter from Munn Wojtaszek and a remembrance item custom made at their request.
These comfort boxes can be given to families that have lost a baby during any point of the pregnancy and through the first year of life. The boxes are provided to the Alice Miner Women and Children’s Center and to Adirondack Medical Center. A box can also be custom made for a family when there has been a loss and a request made to the Healing Grace staff.
“They go into the Alice Miner Wing at CVPH,” she said.
“They keep some on hand. Often a mom will get seen in an office and discover that the baby has passed or there’s complications and they’ll be sent to the hospital without being able to go home to get things.
“The Champ Boxes that the hospital hold have toiletries, warm socks, some hot chocolate, maybe some tea. They also contain a book about loss. They contain a package of flower seeds. It depends on what I have on hand. Right now, they are butterfly flowers, so they will attract butterflies. So, different items of comfort as well as a letter from myself inviting them to reach out to Healing Grace.
“In that letter, we also offer a remembrance item which is a wall hanging that a local teacher who has a side business that makes these signs and it says ‘My baby is playing among the stars.’ and we put the baby’s name and the date of birth.”
The boxes are sent to the hospitals where they are distributed. “If they go down to the ER, they will bring one down to the mom in the Emergency Room,” she said.
“People can also call and say, ‘My friend had a miscarriage. She didn’t get a Champ Box. Could you send a Champ Box?’ We have sent Champ Boxes. We just make it a comfort box sent to the family.”
UNITED WAY GRANT
Healing Grace’s mission is to provide support, guidance, love, and community to families that have suffered the death of an infant at any stage of pregnancy and within the first year of life.
Healing Grace helps families to cultivate hope and provides support for the healing journey after loss with services such as professional and peer support, birth planning, funeral planning support, comfort boxes and other products to support maternal grief.
The center recently was the recipient of a Needs Grant from the United Way of the Adirondacks. This $2,000 grant was provided in support of the Champ Boxes program.
“We try to do up a nice box so when they get discharged home, they will have a place to keep (things),” Munn Wojtaszek said.
“This has been an ongoing program, and they did award us a grant in support of that program to just kind of help us keep it going.
“We are on a mission to provide grief care to everyone in the North Country. Now more than ever we need to give grace to ourselves and to those around us.
“We are honored and grateful for this support from the United Way of the Adirondacks.”
