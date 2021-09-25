PLATTSBURGH — Healing Grace: Center for Hope & Healing opens its arms and officially its doors today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 62 Brinkerhoff St., Suite 104, in Plattsburgh.
“We have been functioning online for the last year, and now we have this space that makes us accessible and is allowing us to now have in-person meetings, increase our potential for reach as well and kind of giving us a reality as existence,” Sarah Munn Wojtaszek, founder and executive director, said.
“With the open house, I am inviting the families of the North Country, basically, to come see our space, feel what I feel everyday when I walk into this space and see what we're going to be doing here, and meet me as well as my board. It's a welcoming for them, for the families.”
New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) will be participating in today's ribbon cutting.
The center's mission is to “provide support, guidance, love and community to families that have suffered the death of an infant at any stage of pregnancy and within the first year of life, to cultivate hope and healing in their journey after loss.”
PERSONAL JOURNEY
The center is named for Wojtaszek and her husband, Keith's, late daughter Grace, who was born December 2, 2008 and lived for five hours.
At a 20-week ultrasound, the couple learned that Grace had a neural tube defect, anencephaly, where the skull crown doesn't fuse or grow.
Sarah decided to carry Grace to term, and she and her husband were connected to Alexander's House, a perinatal hospice in Kansas City where they lived at the time.
Two years later, the Wojtaszeks got pregnant again and had a healthy little baby girl in 2010.
The family relocated from Kansas City back to Sarah's native North Country.
FILLING A VOID
After Sarah learned there wasn't anything supporting families of infant loss here, she embarked on establishing Healing Grace Perinatal Hospice. Inc.
Now, her dream is reality.
“We now have a location that families can come and meet me,” Sarah said.
“We are meeting with and developing a referral process with providers in the area so that we can make sure no families fall through the cracks and get the services that they need and and the support that they need.”
The center is developing teacher programming that will allow people to come into the space and meet in an intimate fashion.
“We are working with other health providers in the area,” Sarah said.
“We are also developing a volunteer program like a family advocacy type.
“It's families that want to help other families through this and come through the advocate program and learn how we can, one, support other families as well as spread information and start the conversation about infant and pregnancy loss and reduce the stigma around that.”
