PLATTSBURGH — Former Clinton County legislator and Beekmantown highway superintendent E. Tom Sears was recently awarded honorary life membership in the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.
At the organization's banquet, held at the Saratoga Hilton last week, current executive committee member and Peru Highway Superintendent Michael Farrell said in a speech that those who receive the honor have demonstrated commendable service in furthering the association's mission.
"They must exhibit excellence in service, personal reputation and career achievements that have positively impacted the furtherance of local infrastructure," he said, according to a copy of the speech.
Tom, 74, — who was accompanied by his wife, Mary, 73; their two daughters, Tina Jubert and Tammy Spoor; and their granddaughter Elizabeth Rawleigh and her husband, Kolby — said he felt overwhelmed by the show of support at the event and the award itself.
WORK FOR PEOPLE
Tom described the story of how he got involved in local politics as kind of comical.
One night, his brother Fred, who was a town justice and lived across the street, invited Tom to the Beekmantown Republican caucus. That night, Tom was nominated to run for town councilor.
He said he was not successful that first run, but tried again two years later and was elected.
Though his initial involvement was somewhat accidental, what kept Tom in public service was getting to work with the public.
“I enjoyed doing different work for the people in our town and there’s ups and downs as you know. But overall, once I got involved, I didn’t want to get out.”
STRONGER THAN EVER
After four years on the Beekmantown Town Council, Tom was elected town highway superintendent, a position he held for 19 and a half years.
That included the 1998 ice storm.
“We worked right around the clock, for the safety of the town,” Tom recalled.
The Searses recounted how, while Tom was president of the state Town Superintendent of Highways Association, they spent two weeks traveling across the state to advocate for hiring a professional company to take over the organization’s financial affairs, office work and communications.
“It took my wife and I two weeks crossing 30 counties to tell them the truth and why we had to go to this professional committee,” Tom said.
The move was about instilling trust in the organization at a time when things were going downhill, he explained.
“Our association came back stronger than ever.”
'HE GOES 100%'
In 2007, Tom won a special election for Area 3 Clinton County legislator.
His four and a half years in that office included when Plattsburgh International Airport opened and the county navigated its early years.
Tom’s other community involvement includes past president of the Clinton County Fair and membership in the county and Beekmantown Republican committees.
His hobbies have included bowling, softball, fishing and hunting. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at the Clinton County Landfill for 10 and a half years and, during his time on the legislature, worked for the Albany-based asphalt company Gorman Brothers.
“When he gets into something he goes 100%,” Mary said.
'BE AVAILABLE'
Tom’s advice to other local elected officials is to look at all the facts and be willing to make a change if necessary.
“Be available to the public,” he said, adding that town superintendents should join the state association both for lobbying and to learn from more experienced officials.
“Be loyal and do the best job you can for the town and the people in the town.”
